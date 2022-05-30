Louisville Using 'The Energy Bus' to Rebound and Reset Ahead of NCAA Tournament

After a lackluster ACC Tournament showing, the Cardinals are attempting to amp up their energy levels ahead of their NCAA Tournament run.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One aspect of Dan McDonnell's coaching style is that he has always applied a theme to each season. After Louisville baseball missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the head coach of the Cardinals set the theme for 2022 to "resetting the standard," reminding the team of the powerhouse that UofL has become over the past decade and a half.

When the regular season was close to the end, and Louisville was gearing up for their run in the ACC Tournament, it shifted to "playoff hockey", coinciding with the NHL Playoffs, to demonstrate toughness. They even had a Louisville hockey jersey hanging from the dugout.

But, the Cardinals didn't exactly have the best showing down in Charlotte, N.C. They were walked off by Pitt 6-5 to be eliminated from advancing to the semifinals, then were dispatched of by Georgia Tech 9-4 to go 0-2 on the week.

So, with Louisville now preparing for the NCAA Tournament, McDonnell is using another motivational tactic: the energy bus. All around the practice facility, the program has plastered big red ticket stubs displaying the message: "Positive Passengers Wanted!"

Though this isn't something McDonnell came up with himself. The Energy Bus is actually a book written by New York Times Best-Selling author Jon Gordon, and it details 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team with Positive Energy. Other sports organizations have also used The Energy Bus to their advantage, such as Clemson, Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons and Boston Celtics.

McDonnell decided to implement The Energy Bus after the team displayed a lackluster amount of energy and enthusiasm in the ACC Tournament. Ever since they returned the Louisville, the team has been going over one of the ten rules each day.

"I think our energy was really down in the ACC Tournament. We got punched in the mouth pretty hard, and we didn't respond well," infielder Ben Metzinger said. "We were going through the motions, and I think we got a little complacent, honestly."

McDonnell knows first-hand about the life that a jolt of energy can provide program. During his first year in 2007, when Louisville punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in program history, they were ecstatic - even though they were only a No. 3 regional seed. They eventually rode that wave of energy all the way to their first College World Series berth.

"What I learned from that '07 team was there's something powerful about energy, and excitement, and joy to play in the postseason," McDonnell said. "I saw that group play their way all the way to Omaha."

McDonnell knows that baseball can be a frustrating sport, and that any team can beat you on any given day, no matter how bad or good they are. Because of that, he believes that no matter the result in the conference tournament, Louisville should celebrate the tremendous regular season that got them into the postseason, and bring the juice when it starts.

He especially wants his guys to bring it, because he knows the other three teams in the Louisville Regional will. Oregon played well enough int he regular season to earn a No. 2 regional seed, and Michigan and Southeast Missouri State each won their respective conference tournaments to punch their tickets.

"They're dog-piling, and they're excited, and they're happy. That's a scary thing," McDonnell said. "We just have to make sure we have our own joy and energy about this week, and playing good baseball this weekend."

Louisville will kick off their NCAA Tournament run this Friday, June 3 against Southeast Missouri State in the first game of the Louisville Regional. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

