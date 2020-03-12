Louisville suspends all athletic activities due to coronavirus

The University of Louisville, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), has suspended all athletic related activities, including all competition, organized practice sessions, recruiting and participation in NCAA Championships indefinitely, effective immediately, due to concerns surrounding the widespread health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) March 12. Louisville athletics said plans could be altered at any time as more information becomes available from the pandemic.

“We are all experiencing an unprecedented time and as an athletic department, we are doing what we can to mitigate the spread of the virus. I know our student-athletes will be disappointed about missing the competition, but their health and safety and that of our coaches, staff and fans is foremost in these decisions. We will continue to have regular communication with our university and ACC leadership, as well as guidance on a national level from the NCAA, as this continues to evolve.” - University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra

The ACC suspended athletic competitions Thursday. The league’s men’s basketball tournament was canceled earlier today due to the coronavirus. Louisville was scheduled to play Syracuse in the quarterfinals at 9:00p.m on Mar. 12.

The NCAA announced yesterday that its annual men’s and women’s basketball tournament would be closed to fans to prevent further outbreak of the virus.

Earlier today, Tyra spoke to reporters from the men's basketball team hotel in Greensboro, NC following the cancellation of the ACC Tournament:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI