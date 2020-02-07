Reid Detmers, an All-American, leader of Louisville pitching staff

When Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell asked for personal goals for the 2020 season, Reid Detmers shared similar goals of former All-Americans. The junior pitcher didn’t list wins or strikeouts, instead, he wanted to be leader that helps Louisville win games.

Detmers was selected by D1Baseball as a first-team All-America after finishing his sophomore season with a 2.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 113.1 innings. The left-hander was named Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year with a 13-4 record as Louisville reached its fifth College World Series.

“Reading Reid’s goals, it was, in a good way, very similar to what a lot of players have put over the past few years, so I don’t think he is trying to go out there with the weight of the world on his shoulders,” McDonnell said.

With a four-seam fastball, curveball, changeup and slider, Detmers says he is comfortable with all four pitches.

“I’m pretty confident with what I have now, I’m not trying to change anything or add anything,” Detmers said.

He set Louisville’s single season record for strikeouts and tied the program’s mark for wins in a season in 2019. Detmers earned All-American recognition and was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.

Detmers said his best pitch was his curveball, but McDonnell wants him to continue to develop secondary pitches.

“For Detmers, whether that is the cutter or the changeup, sometimes it is a fourth pitch,” McDonnell said. “You have the fastball that you can locate, the big curve ball, it’s what is going to be the third pitch and the fourth pitch.”

McDonnell believes younger players learn from older players, so Detmers learned from Adam Wolf and other All-American type players as a freshman. Now, Detmers becomes a leader for Louisville’s pitching staff.

“Reid has a great demeanor about him,” McDonnell said.