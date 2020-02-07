LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Reid Detmers, an All-American, leader of Louisville pitching staff

samdraut

When Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell asked for personal goals for the 2020 season, Reid Detmers shared similar goals of former All-Americans. The junior pitcher didn’t list wins or strikeouts, instead, he wanted to be leader that helps Louisville win games.

Detmers was selected by D1Baseball as a first-team All-America after finishing his sophomore season with a 2.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 113.1 innings. The left-hander was named Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year with a 13-4 record as Louisville reached its fifth College World Series.

“Reading Reid’s goals, it was, in a good way, very similar to what a lot of players have put over the past few years, so I don’t think he is trying to go out there with the weight of the world on his shoulders,” McDonnell said.

With a four-seam fastball, curveball, changeup and slider, Detmers says he is comfortable with all four pitches.

“I’m pretty confident with what I have now, I’m not trying to change anything or add anything,” Detmers said.

He set Louisville’s single season record for strikeouts and tied the program’s mark for wins in a season in 2019. Detmers earned All-American recognition and was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.

Detmers said his best pitch was his curveball, but McDonnell wants him to continue to develop secondary pitches.

“For Detmers, whether that is the cutter or the changeup, sometimes it is a fourth pitch,” McDonnell said. “You have the fastball that you can locate, the big curve ball, it’s what is going to be the third pitch and the fourth pitch.”

McDonnell believes younger players learn from older players, so Detmers learned from Adam Wolf and other All-American type players as a freshman. Now, Detmers becomes a leader for Louisville’s pitching staff.

“Reid has a great demeanor about him,” McDonnell said. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bobby Miller strengthens Louisville pitching staff

Junior brings velocity, learning the mental side as a hard-throwing right-hander

samdraut

Elizabeth Balogun returning, Norika Konno status unknown

Louisville's rotation is shortened, but depth isn't a concern after loss to Florida State

samdraut

Louisville's Dana Evans surpasses 1,000 career points

Junior becomes the 31st player in program history to reach the milestone

samdraut

Louisville winning streak stopped by Florida State

Cardinals lose first ACC game of the season, 13-game winning streak ends

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

Cardinals host 17th-ranked Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville baseball set to begin 2020 season

Dan McDonnell likes team's depth and talent after College World Series appearance last season

samdraut

Louisville baseball's experience in the Dominican Republic beneficial

Cardinals compete against professionals, provide community service on international October trip

samdraut

Dwayne Sutton "doesn't get enough credit"

Forward finishes with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Wake Forest, fifth double-double of the season

samdraut

Fresh Kimble brings energy against Wake Forest

Graduate transfer finishes with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists in Louisville's ninth straight win

samdraut

Energy carries Louisville in second half against Wake Forest

Cardinals answer Wake Forest with a 15-0 run for ninth straight win

samdraut