Bobby Miller strengthens Louisville pitching staff

If every Batman needs a Robin, Bobby Miller is Reid Detmers sidekick.

Miller, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, will follow Detmers as a weekend starter for Louisville baseball. Detmers was selected as a first-team All-America by D1 Baseball, but the Cardinals’ starting pitching doesn’t end with the left-hander.

With a fast ball that can touch triple digits, Miller proved his capability as a dominant starting pitcher in 2019. Miller went 7-1 with a 3.83 ERA in 80 innings, saving some of his best performances for postseason play.

Miller pitched 5.1 innings and struck out eight to earn a win against Indiana in an elimination game in the NCAA Regional June 2. A week later, Miller took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of Louisville’s series clinching win over East Carolina in the Super Regional.

“I liked the way I finished last year,” Miller said. “I like the position that I’m at.”

Miller began his sophomore year in the bullpen, but after struggling in the first month, he returned to the starting rotation. In a role that fit him better, Miller started to see results.

The McHenry, Illinois native said he learned the mental side of pitching, which helped him improved.

“That’s something that I struggled with the first half of the season last year, I met with someone to focus on the mental part of the game,” Miller said. “That’s so much more important than I realized. I started taking off from there.”

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell believes Miller has the talent to be a “superstar.” He says Miller provides internal competition for Detmers.

“I don’t know if the rest of the country knows how good Bobby Miller is, sometimes they get a little bit caught up with stats,” McDonnell said. “If you have seen him pitch, you talk to the pro world, it’s electric. He has worked really hard, and usually your Batman’s need a Robin, your great pitchers need a sidekick.”

With a fastball that catches everyone’s attention, Miller’s only downfall can be his velocity, McDonnell said. McDonnell wants the junior to hit his spots and trust his ability instead of focusing on velocity.

Miller said he used the offseason to get stronger and more conditioned to build endurance, which will help him keep his velocity later in games.