LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Bobby Miller strengthens Louisville pitching staff

samdraut

If every Batman needs a Robin, Bobby Miller is Reid Detmers sidekick.

Miller, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, will follow Detmers as a weekend starter for Louisville baseball. Detmers was selected as a first-team All-America by D1 Baseball, but the Cardinals’ starting pitching doesn’t end with the left-hander.

With a fast ball that can touch triple digits, Miller proved his capability as a dominant starting pitcher in 2019. Miller went 7-1 with a 3.83 ERA in 80 innings, saving some of his best performances for postseason play.

Miller pitched 5.1 innings and struck out eight to earn a win against Indiana in an elimination game in the NCAA Regional June 2. A week later, Miller took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of Louisville’s series clinching win over East Carolina in the Super Regional.

“I liked the way I finished last year,” Miller said. “I like the position that I’m at.”

Miller began his sophomore year in the bullpen, but after struggling in the first month, he returned to the starting rotation. In a role that fit him better, Miller started to see results.

The McHenry, Illinois native said he learned the mental side of pitching, which helped him improved.

“That’s something that I struggled with the first half of the season last year, I met with someone to focus on the mental part of the game,” Miller said. “That’s so much more important than I realized. I started taking off from there.”

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell believes Miller has the talent to be a “superstar.” He says Miller provides internal competition for Detmers.

“I don’t know if the rest of the country knows how good Bobby Miller is, sometimes they get a little bit caught up with stats,” McDonnell said. “If you have seen him pitch, you talk to the pro world, it’s electric. He has worked really hard, and usually your Batman’s need a Robin, your great pitchers need a sidekick.”

With a fastball that catches everyone’s attention, Miller’s only downfall can be his velocity, McDonnell said. McDonnell wants the junior to hit his spots and trust his ability instead of focusing on velocity.

Miller said he used the offseason to get stronger and more conditioned to build endurance, which will help him keep his velocity later in games. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reid Detmers, an All-American, leader of Louisville pitching staff

Junior pitcher had a 13-4 record, 2.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts last season

samdraut

Elizabeth Balogun returning, Norika Konno status unknown

Louisville's rotation is shortened, but depth isn't a concern after loss to Florida State

samdraut

Louisville's Dana Evans surpasses 1,000 career points

Junior becomes the 31st player in program history to reach the milestone

samdraut

Louisville winning streak stopped by Florida State

Cardinals lose first ACC game of the season, 13-game winning streak ends

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

Cardinals host 17th-ranked Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville baseball set to begin 2020 season

Dan McDonnell likes team's depth and talent after College World Series appearance last season

samdraut

Louisville baseball's experience in the Dominican Republic beneficial

Cardinals compete against professionals, provide community service on international October trip

samdraut

Dwayne Sutton "doesn't get enough credit"

Forward finishes with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Wake Forest, fifth double-double of the season

samdraut

Fresh Kimble brings energy against Wake Forest

Graduate transfer finishes with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists in Louisville's ninth straight win

samdraut

Energy carries Louisville in second half against Wake Forest

Cardinals answer Wake Forest with a 15-0 run for ninth straight win

samdraut