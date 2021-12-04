Report: Louisville's Vince Tyra Emerging as Candidate for Florida State AD

The report comes less than two hours after Tyra decided to retain head football Scott Satterfield for a fourth year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville athletic director Athletic Vince Tyra has "emerged as a candidate" for the same position at Florida State, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

Not only did Thamel call Tyra's entry for the vacant position with the Seminoles "a surprise one among the field competing for the job", but the timing is the report is incredibly surprising as well. Less than two hours before Thamel's report, Tyra told WDRB's Eric Crawford that head football coach Scott Satterfield would be making a return for the 2022 season.

"We had a great meeting today," Tyra told Crawford. "Scott had a very detailed game plan, a very compelling game plan, ready for the meeting. It continues the development that he's tried to do in the first three years. I think everyone feels we're getting further away from where we were three years ago and continue to put ourselves in a good spot."

Florida State announced Wednesday that David Coburn, who took over full time as the Seminoles' athletic director in May of 2019, will retire at the end of the 2022 spring semester.

Tyra, a Louisville native who also serves as the university's president for intercollegiate athletics, was named the interim athletic director at Louisville in October of 2017 following the firing of then-AD Tom Jurich. He was elevated to a full time role six months later.

Since his arrival, Tyra has put an emphasis on major capital projects such as the Women’s Athletics Capital Campaign, the creation of the Cardinals Strategically Organizing Against Racism Committee. Louisville has several upgrades in progress or complete under Tyra's watch, such as Denny Crum Hall, expansion to Cardinal Stadium and a new indoor baseball facility.

Tyra graduated from Trinity High School in Louisville in 1984, and was a four-year baseball letterman and two-time team captain at the University of Kentucky. His father Charlie Tyra was a consensus All-America at UofL, who led the Cardinals to the 1956 NIT Championship, and is one of four players with his jersey number retired at UofL

(Photo of Vince Tyra: Marty Pearl - Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

