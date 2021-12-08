Louisville Removes Non-Compete, 30-Day Notice Clauses from AD Vince Tyra's Contract

Tyra now has no legal on contractual obligations holding him backing from taking another job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Vince Tyra, for now, is still the athletic director for the University of Louisville - but the path has been cleared for him to move on to, presumably, Florida State.

The UofL Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon in a special meeting, in which they waived the non-complete and 30-day notice of termination clauses from Tyra's contract. Louisville received no compensation for either contract addendums.

The Board had also met Monday afternoon, as did the UofL Athletic Association Tuesday morning for special meetings, both of which resulted in no action.

Presumably, this was to set the stage for the action taken Wednesday. The non-compete in Tyra's contract stated that he would not be able to take any job with another Atlantic Coast Conference school for up to 12 months after the end of his contact, which is set to expire in 2023.

The move from the BoT comes after a bizarre set of events over the last week. On Friday, Tyra made the decision to retain head football coach Scott Satterfield for the 2022 season, only for his name to pop up as a surprise entry for the vacant AD position at Florida State less than two hours later.

Two days later, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that there was "mutual and serious" interest between Tyra and the Seminoles, and that his relations with UofL president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi were "strained enough that a potential parting could be considered mutual".

A Louisville native who also served as the university's president for intercollegiate athletics, Tyra was named the interim athletic director at Louisville in October of 2017 following the firing of then-AD Tom Jurich. He was elevated to a full time role six months later.

Since his arrival, Tyra has put an emphasis on major capital projects such as the Women’s Athletics Capital Campaign, the creation of the Cardinals Strategically Organizing Against Racism Committee. Louisville has several upgrades in progress or complete under Tyra's watch, such as Denny Crum Hall, expansion to Cardinal Stadium and a new indoor baseball facility.

Tyra graduated from Trinity High School in Louisville in 1984, and was a four-year baseball letterman and two-time team captain at the University of Kentucky. His father Charlie Tyra was a consensus All-America at UofL, who led the Cardinals to the 1956 NIT Championship, and is one of four players with his jersey number retired at UofL

