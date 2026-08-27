Payton Petersen Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

University of Louisville outside hitter/libero Payton Petersen has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the ACC on Tuesday.

In her first two collegiate matches wearing the libero jersey after spending her first two seasons as an outside hitter, Petersen racked up 40 digs over two matches at the Jeep AVCA First Serve in Milwaukee, Wis.

The junior opened the season with a career-high 24 digs to lead the Louisville defense in a four-set victory over No. 8 Texas A&M on Aug. 21, while also dishing out four assists and recording a kill against the Aggies.

Petersen then recorded 16 digs and four assists in three sets the following day against No. 6 Wisconsin as the Cards finished their time in Milwaukee with a 1-1 record.

Petersen and the rest of the Cardinals are set to return to action tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 28 for their home opener at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena against Indiana. The match will take place at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ACCNX. For fans attending, it will be a "Blackout" game.