Louisville's PFF Grades from Week One vs. Austin Peay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week one of the 2024 season couldn't have gone much better for the Louisville football program.
The Cardinals blasted FCS foe Austin Peay to the tune of 62-0 to kick off year one of the Jeff Brohm era, and out-gained the Governors 571 yards to 106. It marked Louisville's largest margin of victory since taking down FIU by a score of 72-0 back on Sept. 21 2013, and it was the Cardinals' eighth-largest shutout win in program history.
With such a dominant performance, how well did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Austin Peay in week one:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
Offense
- HB Duke Watson -- 91.9 (8)
- HB Isaac Brown -- 90.3 (10)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 87.2 (37)
- TE Mark Redman -- 84.7 (12)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 83.2 (30)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 77.0 (13)
- HR Keyjuan Brown -- 76.2 (22)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 74.2 (23)
- WR Jadon Thompson -- 72.2 (26)
- LG Madden Sanker -- 71.0 (20)
- C Jimmy Williams III --70.6 (5)
- RG Austin Collins -- 69.9 (32)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 69.4 (21)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 69.2 (9)
- C Victor Cutler -- 68.8 (32)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 68.4 (32)
- C Pete Nygra -- 67.8 (37)
- WR Antonio Meeks - 66.4 (15)
- C Fred Johnson -- 66.3 (5)
- QB Travis Egan -- 64.8 (1)
- RB Maurice Turner -- 64.5 (11)
- LT Monroe Mills -- 63.7 (35)
- TE Izayah Cummings -- 63.5 (9)
- LG Michael Gonzalez -- 60.7 (25)
- WR Chris Bell -- 60.4 (32)
- WR Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 60.1 (5)
- WR Eli Adams -- 60.1 (3)
- TE Hamilton Adkins -- 60.0 (1)
- WR JoJo Stone -- 60.0 (3)
- WR Drew Allen -- 60.0 (2)
- QB Sam Young -- 60.0 (2)
- QB Sam Vaulton -- 60.0 (1)
- QB Brady Allen -- 60.0 (2)
- QB Pierce Clarkson -- 59.4 (7)
- QB Harrison Bailey -- 59.2 (13)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 58.8 (1)
- WR Jahlil McClain -- 58.1 (6)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 57.7 (10)
- RT Makhete Gueye -- 56.9 (5)
- FB Duane Martin -- 56.9 (8)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 54.9 (19)
- WR Jaedon King -- 54.8 (13)
- HB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 54.7 (12)
- RT Ellis McAdoo -- 53.6 (5)
- TE Dylan Mesman -- 52.5 (4)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 51.9 (11)
- LT Joe Crocker -- 48.1 (10)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 47.6 (13)
- RG Renato Brown -- 47.2 (25)
- C Ransom McDermott -- 44.1 (5)
Defense
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 91.6 (10)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 88.8 (19)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 87.6 (21)
- S Destin Cheirs -- 80.3 (3)
- DT Rene Konga -- 78.0 (21)
- DT Saadiq Clements -- 77.6 (7)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 77.5 (23)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 76.6 (40)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 75.3 (17)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 74.8 (26)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 74.2 (23)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 73.9 (28)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 73.5 (30)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 71.8 (15)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 71.3 (28)
- S Devin Neal -- 70.6 (36)
- MLB Dan Foster Jr. (18)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 69.7 (18)
- MLB Trent Carter -- 67.5 (3)
- DE Richard Kinley -- 67.3 (16)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 67.0 (25)
- MLB M.J. Campbell -- 63.8 (1)
- CB Jaden Minkins -- 63.7 (5)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 63.3 (17)
- MLB T.J Quinn -- 63.2 (25)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 63.1 (22)
- S Eli Limouris -- 62.8 (3)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 62.5 (35)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 62.3 (28)
- S Dakadrien Sander -- 62.0 (3)
- MLB Jurriente Davis -- 62.0 (19)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 60.9 (26)
- S Rae'mon Mosby -- 60.0 (1)
- CB Jathan Hatch -- 60.0 (3)
- MLB Jake Scianna -- 60.0 (1)
- DT Xavier Porter -- 51.8 (3)
- OLB Maurice Davis -- 51.8 (3)
- DT Williams Spencer -- 45.6 (14)
- DE Micah Carter -- 38.7 (3)
(Photo of Ramon Puryear: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X