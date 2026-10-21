Storylines to Watch: Louisville vs Kansas

Even though tonight’s exhibition matchup does not count towards either team’s record, there are plenty of storylines. This is the return exhibition game from a season ago when the Jayhawks came to the KFC Yum! Center and beat Pat Kelsey’s Cards 90-82. Louisville and Kansas advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament a season ago with each team’s eyes set on bigger goals for 2026-2027.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm tonight on ESPNU. With only a few hours until tip, here is what you should watch for in tonight's matchup:

Flory Bidunga and Tre White

Louisville forward Flory Bidunga was the No. 1 player in the transfer portal during the offseason. He played his first two seasons at Kansas, before deciding he did not want to “waste” another year. In his two tournament runs with the Jayhawks they were knocked out in the first round by Arkansas and second round by St. John’s. Bidunga is the reigning Big XII Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 13.3 points, 9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game a season ago.

Many Kansas fans are bitter about the departure of a budding talent with such accolades.

KU guard Melvin Council Jr. even fired a warning shot towards Bidunga:

Melvin Council on how he'll greet former teammate Flory Bidunga when Kansas faces Louisville in an exhibition next Tuesday 😳



"You guys see the Kobe Bryant Pau Gasol (Olympics) video? I'm gonna leave it at that..." pic.twitter.com/KNkyghSXLU — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) October 15, 2026

Tre White is a fifth year forward entering his second season with the Jayhawks. He has been a journeyman through his college career, participating for four different programs (Illinois, USC, Louisville & Kansas). White suited up for the Cards in the final year of the two-year abomination that was the Kenny Payne era at Louisville. While Louisville fans hold no ill will towards White and no players or coaches currently on the sideline for Louisville were around during his time in the Derby City, it still is a former player on the other side.

White averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks last season. In his lone season in Louisville he averaged 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) reacts after a loss against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville Portal Additions

Louisville revamped their roster through the portal. The only two holdovers from the 2025-2026 roster are Adrian Wooley (8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Will Hanke (walk-on). Louisville allegedly spent heavily in NIL funds to assemble a roster. The lineup management and who gels together is one of the biggest items to watch tonight. Listed below are the additions through the portal:

Flory Bidunga (C, Kansas) - 13.3 PPG, 9.0 RBP, 2.6 BPG – Big XII Defensive Player of the Year

Karter Knox (G, Arkansas) – 8.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG (coming off injury)

Jackson Shelstad (G, Oregon) – 15.6 PPG, 4.9 APG (coming off injury)

Seth Trimble (G, North Carolina) – 14.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3 APG

Alvaro Folgueiras (F, Iowa) – 8.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG

De’Shayne Montgomery (G, Dayton) – 13.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG

Gabe Dynes (C, USC) – 2.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG

LJ Wells (F, Northern Kentucky) – 15 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.1 APG

Louisville’s Defensive Scheme

Last season the Cards gave up 72.5 points per game (136th in the country) with a preseason Top 15 roster. The inability to stop driving ballhandlers from getting to the hoop and defending big men off the pass ultimately cost the Cards a few games last season. Coach Kelsey revamped the staff as well and introduced John Andrzejek as the “defensive coach”. Andrzejek was the head coach at Campbell last season, but the “defensive coordinator” for Florida during their national championship run two seasons ago.

Louisville men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey, left, talks with associate head coach John Andrzejek, right, during team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. This is Andrzejek’s first season on the Cardinals staff; he previously was head coach at Campbell University and also a defensive coordinator at Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He put emphasis on finding on-ball defenders and big men with length in the portal. While it is the first exhibition, we will see if there is any improvement immediately from last season.

Tyran Stokes

Kansas welcomes the number one player from the 2026 class in Louisville native Tyran Stokes. Stokes was raised in Louisville and grew up cheering for the Cards. Kelsey and company laid off in the recruiting process, and he ended up in Lawrence instead. The 6’8 guard was picked as the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year and to the Preseason First Team All-American list. It is the second straight No. 1 recruit that committed to Self, with Peterson last season. Stokes averaged 31 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals as a senior at Rainier High School in Seattle. Will the Cards regret not recruiting Stokes harder?

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas player Tyran Stokes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville Freshman

Louisville welcomes three freshman as well. The biggest name being Obinna Ekezie Jr. He was the No. 1 center in the class of 2027 before reclassifying. He has a menacing presence at 7’2, weighing 240 pounds. He is the son of former NBA player Obinna Ekezie Sr. How will he fit in with the rest of the Louisville bigs from day one?

Louisville center Obinna Ekezie Jr. (15) at team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. The 7’2” freshman was originally ranked as No.1 center in the Class of 2027. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyuan Zhang is a forward from Changchun, China. He is 6’9 and can take the ball off the dribble and be a spot up shooter as well. Kelsey has voiced that Zhang needs to take some steps on the defensive side before fully maturing into his role with the Cards.

Lastly, Isaac Ellis is another re-classified guard from 2027. He was a three-star recruit but averaged nearly 30 points per game at Overtime Elite last season. He was first off the bench for Louisville in their lone game in the Bahamas over the summer. How will he fit into the rotation?

Five-For-Five Players

Kansas announced this week they added Trey Kaufman-Renn to their roster. Kaufman-Renn averaged 20 points per game at Purdue last season and was a second-round pick to the Timberwolves. He uniquely won an eligibility battle for a sixth season of eligibility. How much will he play tonight.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) blocks a shot by Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previously mentioned Tre White and Melvin Council Jr are returning for the Jayhawks because of the Class of 2022 eligibility hearings in the last few weeks. Seth Trimble and LJ Wells are eligible for Louisville under the same temporary restraining order.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are only eight teams in the country with multiple “Five-for-Five” players and two are facing off tonight.

Get your popcorn ready. Reminder, it is only an exhibition!