History Made: Former LSU Baseball Star Paul Skenes Earns All-Star Nod, Makes History

News: Former #LSU star Paul Skenes has been voted an All-Star in his first season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Skenes continues taking Major League Baseball by storm in Year 1.



Through 10 starts:

5-0 W/L

2.12 ERA

59.1 IP

78 Ks

1.01 WHIP



Generating unprecedented buzz. pic.twitter.com/iGIPRQ3cL3