Team USA's Projected World Baseball Classic Rotation After Tarik Skubal Joins Mix

Skubal on Thursday joined a star-studded Team USA pitching rotation.

Tim Capurso

Skubal (left) and Skenes (right) won the American and National League Cy Young Awards in 2025.
Skubal (left) and Skenes (right) won the American and National League Cy Young Awards in 2025. / Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Team USA is putting together a star-studded pitching rotation for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. In contrast to the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where the Americans fielded a good-but-not-great staff, the '26 group of starters is setting up to be one of the best the country has ever sent to the event. Thursday's news cemented that possibility, for back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal announced his intention to pitch for Team USA. He joins some of the best pitchers in MLB, including National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

Here's an early look at how the Team USA pitching staff looks so far.

Team USA World Baseball Classic Pitching Staff

Starters

Relievers

Tarik Skubal

Mason Miller

Paul Skenes

David Bednar

Logan Webb

Garrett Whitlock

Joe Ryan

Garrett Cleavinger

Nolan McLean

Griffin Jax

Matthew Boyd

Clay Holmes

In Skubal and Skenes, Team USA arguably boasts the best 1-2 punch in the world. The hardest decision for American manager Mark DeRosa might just be who is going to get the ball first in the World Baseball Classic. Thus far, the two aces are joined by All-Stars Logan Webb and Joe Ryan, Mets phenom Nolan McLean, and veteran starters Matthew Boyd and Clay Holmes. In the bullpen, flamethrowing closer Mason Miller, All-Star David Bednar as well as fellow relievers Garrett Whitlock, Griffin Jax and Garrett Cleavinger comprise a talented bullpen. Given that the 2023 World Baseball Classic required teams to include at least 14 pitchers, expect Team USA to have more additions on the way.

In the batting order, American League MVP Aaron Judge, superstar catcher Cal Raleigh and star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. headline the Team USA batting order.

The Americans begin World Baseball Classic pool play against Brazil on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Daikin Park.

