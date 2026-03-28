How It Happened: LSU Baseball Falls in 7-4 Game 1 Loss to Kentucky Wildcats

BATON ROUGE, La. – Kentucky right-hander Jaxon Jelkin worked 8.0 innings Friday night to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 7-4 win over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Kentucky improved to 21-4 overall, 5-2 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 17-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Jelkin (6-0) limited the Tigers to two runs on five hits in 8.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts, firing 114 pitches.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on four hits in 6.0 innings with six walks and three strikeouts.

“I don’t hat-tip the opposing pitcher very often, but Jelkin was great tonight, he just doesn’t give you anything,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.

“Everything is in the zone, and you’re going to have to beat him in the zone. We got to him in the third inning, but then he found another gear for the rest of his outing.”

Kentucky scored a run in the top of the first inning and extended its lead to 4-0 in the second as centerfield Jayce Tharnish delivered an RBI single, shortstop Tyler Bell drew a bases-loaded walk and first baseman Hudson Brown lifted a sacrifice fly.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the third when centerfielder Derek Curiel produced a two-run single.

The Wildcats, however, plated three runs in the seventh as second baseman Ethan Hindle belted an RBI double, designated hitter Tagger Tyson collected an RBI groundout and leftfielder Carson Hansen recorded a sacrifice fly.

LSU scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as designated hitter Seth Dardar lined an RBI double and second baseman Ethan Clauss logged a run-scoring groundout.

Dardar was 3-for-4 on the night with three doubles and one RBI, tying the LSU single-game record for doubles set on numerous prior occasions.

“I think tonight was an indication of the caliber of hitter that Seth is,” Johnson said. “We were excited to get Seth into the lineup and see that performance out of him tonight.”

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