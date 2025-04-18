How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Thursday's Game 2 Matchup
No. 7 LSU will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday night for Game 2 of the Southeastern Conference series against No. 15 Alabama.
After capturing a comeback victory over the Crimson Tide on Thursday, the Tigers will look to claim the SEC series on Friday night in Baton Rouge.
“Obviously, we had some adversity in tonight’s game, but we stayed with it, and it ended up being a great night for our team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
Alabama led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but a three-run homer by pinch hitter Ashton Larson drew the Tigers to within one run.
“The way Ashton has handled his business this season just speaks to his character,” Johnson said. “He’s one the most mature players I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach, and good things happen to good people. I’m really proud of him, and that’s what our team is about, ‘team over me.’”
Now, all focus has shifted towards the second matchup of the three-game series with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium.
The Preview: No. 15 Alabama (30-9, 8-8 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (32-6, 11-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Frriday, April 18 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• Alabama – No. 15 D1 Baseball, No. 15 USA Today, No. 21 Baseball America
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed on ESPN2.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (5-1, 3.78 ERA, 47.2 IP, 16 BB, 71 SO)
UA – R-So. RH Riley Quick (5-1, 3.13 ERA, 31.2 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts: Tigers' Spirits Remain Upbeat
“I think belief and confidence are the most important assets a player can have. The players on the team can choose to have their own belief system about themselves and each other, and I believe that’s really strong on our team.
"I want to see our team leave it all out on the field in what will be a very competitive environment. We’re facing another Top 15 team this week, there are more coming, and that’s just the way it is in our league. It’s not like this anywhere else in college baseball, so you’re going to get bloodied, and I think our response to that adversity has been great.”
