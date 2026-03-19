LSU Football Making Major Move for No. 1 EDGE in America Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge five-star edge rusher Jalanie George continues navigating a busy visit schedule this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference schools up next on the docket.

George checks in as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment after back-to-back strong seasons in Arizona.

Across his 2024 campaign, George was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American where he was a key contributor for a Desert Edge program that captured an Arizona 5A championship.

He totaled 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception in 14 games.

George then carried the momentum into his sophomore campaign in 2025 where he blossomed into the No. 1 EDGE prospect in America - and the No. 3 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the prep scene.

Courtesy of Jalanie George's Instagram [via: @worksdna].

"Big EDGE prospect who is the highest-rated prospect at the position early on in the 2028 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with a frame that should pack on. more weight. Makes high-level plays on his freshman film," Rivals wrote.

"Shows advanced play speed, tracking down ball carriers in backside pursuit. The combination of size and burst off the edge sticks out. Turned in a strong freshman season with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Could potentially outgrow the EDGE position."

Now, George is gearing up for a string of unofficial visits with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own in March, according to Rivals.

LSU has a big visit coming this month with a 5-star recruit out of Arizona.



The latest from Huffman is up now on @Rivals + The @BengalTigerOn3! ⬇️ https://t.co/LVscVZolAe — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) March 19, 2026

“I’m visiting, in order, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU from March 25-29,” said George. “Some of the ones I want to visit are Oregon, Alabama, Texas and Florida. I’m in no real rush to make a decision.”

Now, an unofficial visit is on the docket with the Arizona native locking in a trip to Baton Rouge as Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals intensify their pursuit.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: