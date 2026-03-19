Lane Kiffin Shakes Up LSU Football Staff With Massive Moves Ahead of Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are less than one week away from opening Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program continuing to make changes behind the scenes.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on assembling his coaching staff while also reloading the roster via the Transfer Portal.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened for business in January with Kiffin and Co. attacking the free agent market after inking the No. 1 class in America headlined by nine Top-100 signees.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

But Kiffin also made critical changes to the staff this offseason both on and off the gridiron with the LSU website updating staff titles.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Louisiana native Jon Randall Belton - who took on a significant role during the Brian Kelly era - has been promoted to LSU Football Assistant General Manager/External Operations, as reported in January.

North Carolina State’s Adam Clark was hired as the program’s Assistant General Manager/Internal Operations this offseason as well where he looks to take on an integral role with the support staff.

Carl St. Cyr, who had previously worked under both Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly in a recruiting role for the LSU Tigers, will now operate as Assistant Director of Player Personnel, as stated on the LSU website.

Dwike Wilson - who served on Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels staff in 2025 - has the role of LSU Football’s Executive Director of Recruiting and Personnel.

Kiffin and Co. also made a splash hire on Wednesday after inking Tee Martin as an offensive analyst heading into the 2026 season where he will work closely with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The well-traveled assistant coach previously spent the last several seasons working in the NFL - spending time with the Baltimore Ravens since 2021.

Prior to his time with the Ravens, he served as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2019 to 2020 - returning to his alma mater.

Now, the coveted assistant coach has been scooped up by Kiffin with the coaching staff adding another notable name this offseason ahead of LSU's inaugural season under new leadership.

LSU will open Spring Camp on March 24 with the Bayou Bengals gearing up for a pivotal stretch in the Bayou State.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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