How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in Saturday's Game 3
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday night for a Game 3 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The fifth-ranked Tigers are coming off of a Friday night victory over the Bulldogs with Anthony Eyanson impressing on the mound while battling inclement weather elements.
“Anthony has great competitive character and make-up about him,” Johnson said. “Little things don’t bother him, so he was able to navigate the weather delay situation.”
Following a standout performance from Eyanson, the Tigers turned to true freshman reliever Casan Evans out of the bullpen to slam the door shut.
Evans pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. The freshman, who earned his fifth save of the season got out of a jam in the eight with a 2-1 lead, striking out the Bulldog batter with the bases loaded.
He then came back in the ninth and worked around a two-out walk to secure the team’s win.
“Casan is one of the best pitchers in the country,” Johnson said. “He gave us an incredible performance tonight. He really navigate the lineup; I thought he pitched very smart, because there are a few hitters in that Mississippi State lineup that if you make a mistake, they’re going to tattoo it. He showed his poise, his talent and his competitiveness tonight.”
Now, after an impressive Game 2 performance on Friday night, LSU will look to sweep the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
The Game 3 Preview: LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.
LSU and Mississippi State currently has first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge, but inclement weather surrounding the area will be a factor as game time approaches.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (4-1, 4.88 ERA, 27.2 IP, 12 BB, 30 SO)
MSU – Sr. RH Karson Ligon (2-3, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 9 BB, 32 SO)
Scouting the Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs
• The Bulldogs are 16-11 this season, 1-7 in the SEC … MSU opened conference play March 14-16 by dropping three games to Texas in Starkville, Miss., and the Bulldogs lost two of three games at Oklahoma last weekend.
• MSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.314), and the Bulldogs have collected 55 doubles, four triples, 38 homers and 32 steals in 36 attempts … the Bulldogs’ pitching staff is No. 4 in the league with a 3.39 ERA and it has recorded 291 strikeouts in 207.0 innings.
• The Bulldogs’ lineup includes designated hitter Noah Sullivan, who is hitting .395 with eight doubles, four homers and 22 RBI … infielder Ace Reese leads MSU in doubles (8), homers (8) and RBI (34).
