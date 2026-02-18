Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in the spotlight this offseason with the Bayou Bengals revamping the program from the ground up since new leadership arrived in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin landed in the Bayou State, the program's championship expectations reached new heights with the new shot-caller ready to make a difference.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum has named Kiffin the true offseason winner have instantly bolstering the LSU Tigers' title chances.

“Lane Kiffin, how many times do I need to say that,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He dominated the end of the season with his move, and then the CFP chaos, and then he brought in the portal. And you mentioned Leavitt, that was a major acquisition.

"He desperately had to have a quarterback, but he did so well in the portal. That could be a problem, though, he’s got so many new players on that team, but I think even with a difficult schedule, LSU is a CFP team.”

“He’s never been in a place quite like this,” Finebaum added. “Neither Tennessee nor Ole Miss equals LSU. He doesn’t have to win the national championship in a year, but I think he will make a run. He’s a smart coach, he’s got a good staff, and he’s at a place where everything is going for him.”

Now, as the offseason continues ahead of a significant 2026 campaign in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers with Kiffin already making a splash in the Bayou State.

