LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Emerging as Top Contenders for Coveted Safety

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker is evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers emerging as a school to watch this offseason.

Baker, a Top-25 prospect in California, has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race in his process.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others.

But Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix with the staff intensifying its pursuit for the West Coast safety this offseason after a recent trip down to Baton Rouge to meet with the Tigers' new head coach.

LSU and Oregon are among the teams jostling at the top for 4-star safety Myles Baker, who will take a couple SEC visits in March ahead of the officials

"Baker is one of the nation’s best all around safety prospects. Two-way player who flashes at running back and receiver as well but upside is highest on defensive side of the ball," 247Sports wrote. "Big hitter who can fly off the hash and plays with an old school, headhunter mentality "Athletic and rangy in pass defense and has excellent cover skills for a safety.

"Should have no issues checking tight ends and big receivers at the next level. Instinctive and smart, has a high football IQ and is always around the football. An overall plus athlete with a hoops background and has one of the highest ceilings of any West Coast defensive back, regardless of class."

The Michigan Wolverines are generating buzz with Baker calling the program his "dream school" last year.

"Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that that was also a special moment I had with my dad," Baker said.

"Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”

The Oregon Ducks are also emerging as a school to watch for the West Coast prospect with Dan Lanning turning up the heat.

"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood).

"I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”

Now, as Baker begins navigating an official visit schedule, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be at the top of the list amid a serious push from the Bayou Bengals.

