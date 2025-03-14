How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Friday SEC Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Friday for an SEC clash against the Missouri Tigers to begin conference play.
Johnson's No. 1 ranked squad will put a 12-game winning streak on the line against the Tigers with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. CT.
It'll be LSU's ace, Kade Anderson, on the mound for the Tigers with all eyes on the impressive right-hander in his first SEC start of the season.
What are the best ways to watch and listen to the clash? The scouting report on Missouri?
A look into the preview for Friday in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (17-1, 0-0 SEC)
START TIME:
• Friday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM:
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS:
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• Missouri – unranked
RADIO:
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com.
HOW TO WATCH:
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP
Game 1
LSU – So. RH Kade Anderson (3-0, 2.08 ERA, 21.2, 6 BB, 37 SO)
Missouri – Sr. LH Ian Lohse (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 4 BB, 26 SO)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“We’re looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”
The Scouting Report: Know the Foe
• Missouri is 8-8 this season, and it is No. 11 in the SEC in team batting average with a .301 mark … Mizzou has 17 homers and 26 steals in 32 attempts … the Missouri pitching staff is No. 16 in the SEC with a 6.20 cumulative ERA, and it has recorded 145 strikeouts in 138.0 innings.
• Mizzou head coach Kerrick Jackson is in his second year at the helm of the program … Jackson worked as Southern University’s head coach in Baton Rouge from 2018-20, and he led the Jaguars to a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
• Missouri is led at the plate by OF/INF Cayden Nicoletto, who is hitting .422 with three doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI … C/INF Mateo Serna is batting .328 on the year with team highs of four doubles, three homers and 19 RBI.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.