How to Watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea and Bournemouth could not be separated during their previous meeting in early December.

Chelsea are aiming to recover from their weekend defeat. / Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea are aiming to bounce back from weekend disappointment when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

A second-half brace from Ollie Watkins guided Aston Villa to a comeback victory over Enzo Maresca’s men, who surrendered their grip on fourth spot as their Stamford Bridge struggles continue. The Blues have amassed more points on their travels than on home soil this season and will be seeking only a third league win since the November international break when they face the Cherries.

Bournemouth held Chelsea to a goalless draw in early December but will be significant underdogs given they’re eight matches without victory heading to west London. They have a decent record at Stamford Bridge—two wins and a draw in their last six league visits—but will be fearing the worst against Chelsea’s star-studded squad,

Here is how supporters can tune into Chelsea and Bournemouth’s final outing of 2025.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
  • Kick-off Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Samuel Barrott
  • VAR: Craig Pawson

All of Tuesday’s Premier League fixtures are available on Sky Sports, with the Main Event channel carrying the game at Stamford Bridge. Sky GO is the destination for those on the move or forced to watch on the small screen.

The NBC Sports App and website will offer the match in the United States, with a Spanish-language broadcast available via Telemundo Deportes.

FOX One is the only option in Mexico, while fuboTV and DAZN have rights in Canada.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Sky GO, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

United States

USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

Mexico

FOX One

What’s Next for Chelsea, Bournemouth?

Chelsea have a tricky start to the new year, beginning with a trip to Manchester City on Jan. 4 in the Premier League. The Blues then face west London rivals Fulham three days later, before a first battle with fellow capital side Charlton Athletic since 2007 during the FA Cup third round.

Bournemouth have a similarly tricky opener in 2026, hosting league leaders Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium. Another home outing against north London opponents arrives in the form of Tottenham Hotspur four days later, before the Cherries battle Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

