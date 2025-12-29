Best Women’s College Basketball Games to Ring in the New Year
As the New Year approaches, women’s college basketball conference play is about to heat up. The Big 10, Big 12 and SEC have 11 undefeated teams alone, and two—LSU and Vanderbilt—are set to share a national spotlight in Nashville on Sunday. The Tigers and Commodores aren’t the only two teams with something to prove this week. From a Nebraska team looking to extend a scorching start to a Notre Dame squad hoping to work its way back up the ranks, here’s who to watch and where the games can be found for this week’s best women’s basketball games:
No. 14 Iowa vs. No. 20 Nebraska
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
The Cornhuskers have slowly ascended to top-25 status behind some eye-popping offensive metrics. Nebraska ranks first in two-point shooting percentage (61.3%), third in bench points per game (36.1) and seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency (117.6). Sophomore breakout guard Britt Prince has led the Cornhuskers to this point—the best start in program history—and she’s done it as a three-level scorer. The Hawkeyes have their own sophomore breakout guard, too, in Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright, who’s averaging more than 12 points per game on 47.9% shooting from three. Thursday’s game is a true Big Ten midwestern contest.
No. 5 LSU vs. No. 11 Kentucky
Thursday, Jan. 1, 8:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network +
New year, new strength of schedule. The Tigers will begin 2026 with their first matchup against a ranked opponent this season, and the Wildcats shouldn’t be overlooked. Kentucky has held its opponents to the fourth-lowest effective field goal percentage in Division I (36.0%), leads the nation in blocks and shoots threes at a high clip. The Wildcats’ inside-out approach is led by 6’5” center Clara Strack and 6’3” forward Amelia Hassett in the frontcourt and steadied by 5’9” guard Tonie Morgan in the backcourt. LSU’s guards, however, might be too much to handle. Flau’jae Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Mikaylah Williams and ZaKiyah Johnson have combined to average 55 points per game as the Tigers have dominated.
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 17 USC
Saturday, Jan. 3, 8:00 p.m. ET, Peacock
The Bruins received an early gift before Christmas: The return of 2025 No. 2 recruit Sienna Betts, who made her debut on Dec. 16 after missing the team’s first 10 games with a lower left leg injury. The 6’4” forward brings size and rebounding—like her older sister and teammate, Lauren—but she also has touch from the midrange and beyond the arc. Betts’s fifth game back will come in a clash against this year’s No. 1 recruit, Jazzy Davidson, and the Trojans, who eked out a closer-than-expected win against Cal before the holidays.
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss
Sunday, Jan. 4, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
After a stinging 66–49 defeat to Michigan State on Dec. 22, the Rebels will be looking for a solid showing against the undefeated Longhorns. They should provide a tough challenge in the paint: Led by the forward tandem of Cotie McMahon and Christeen Iwuala, Ole Miss ranks 23rd in points in the paint (40.8 per game), seventh in second-chance points (17.8) and eighth in offensive rebounding percentage (43.7%). Texas, on the other hand, prefers a committee approach down low, rotating forwards Kyla Oldacre, Justice Carlton, Breya Cunningham and Teya Sidberry. While the Longhorns will be the overwhelming favorite, Sunday’s game will be a good opportunity to gauge Texas’s interior strength.
No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 LSU
Sunday, Jan. 4, 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Commodores have acquitted themselves well in their three matchups against tournament-worthy opponents. They beat Cal by nine in the season opener, and later stacked consecutive 13-point victories over BYU and Virginia about a month ago. The common factor in each win? Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes, who scored 27, 27 and 28 points in those wins, respectively. Blakes has averaged 23.9 points per game while improving her efficiency at the rim in Year 2, and her scoring prowess will be more than needed on Sunday. The Tigers have the top offense in the country and will be Vanderbilt’s toughest test yet. This game is for anyone who loves standout guard play.
Other Games to Watch
Monday, Dec. 29:
- 3:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Plus: No. 20 Nebraska vs. No. 17 USC (Between the Cornhuskers’ top-10 offense and the Trojans’ top-10 defense, whose strength will win out?)
- 9:00 p.m. ET, FS1: Oregon vs No. 6 Michigan (The Wolverines begin their two-game West Coast trip in Eugene, against the Ducks’ squad looking to rebound from an 11-point loss to Stanford)
Wednesday, Dec. 31:
- 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+: Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Baylor (Bears leading scorer Taliah Scott looked hobbled in Baylor’s loss to Texas Tech. The Cowgirls have an opportunity to pull off an upset and make a push to regain top-25 status.)
- 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+: BYU vs. No. 8 TCU (The Cougars have held opponents to the 11th lowest effective field goal percentage. Is that a product of a soft schedule, or could the Horned Frogs finally be in for a challenge?)
Thursday, Jan. 1:
- 2:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus: No. 3 South Carolina vs. Alabama (Even after Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye’s departure to the WNBA, the Crimson Tide have leapt out to a 14–0 start.)
- 4:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network: Illinois vs. No. 7 Maryland (It’s been nearly a month since the Terrapins had a double overtime scare against Minnesota. The Illini and sophomore wing Berry Wallace shouldn’t be taken lightly.)
Sunday, Jan. 4:
- Noon ET, ACC Network: Duke vs. No. 18 Notre Dame (The Blue Devils have won four straight after dropping four straight, and both teams need a win here.)
- 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 22 Baylor (Against Kansas, Audi Crooks became the fifth player in the last 15 years to score 30-plus points in four consecutive games. With matchups against Houston and Baylor this week, can she extend her streak to six?)