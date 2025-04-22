How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Northwestern State Demons in Tuesday Matchup
No. 4 LSU returns to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for a midweek clash against the Northwestern State Demons in Baton Rouge.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Jay Johnson and Co. will be looking to carry the program's momentum from last weekend's SEC series win over the Alabama Crimson Tide following an impressive three-game stretch.
“We worked really hard last week, outside of just playing the games, we worked really hard, so the team needed the day off (Sunday). The work was very intentional and placed a little more volume on the players. So, the day off gave us some time to re-set and get back to work," Johnson said.
"You can’t get through the schedule that we play without a few bumps in the road offensively; the pitching talent is too good. I thought we had a good week last week, three good wins, including one in comeback fashion and another in close-game fashion.
"Those are important with what’s ahead of us, that the team can know it can succeed in close games.”
Now, all attention has turned towards the program's midweek matchup against the Demons in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: Northwestern State Demons (24-17) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (34-7)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball
• Northwestern State – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +
Know the Foe: Scouting Northwestern State
• Northwestern State is 24-17 overall, 15-9 in the Southland Conference … the Demons won two of three games over Lamar last weekend in an SLC series in Natchitoches, La.
• The Demons are led offensively by infielder Rocco Gump, who is hitting .341 with eight doubles, four triples, five homers and 37 RBI … infielder Daniel Burroway leads NSU with 11 home runs, and he is second on the club with 35 RBI.
• Northwestern State is hitting .268 as a team with 59 doubles, nine triples, 42 homers and 69 steals in 83 attempts … the Demons pitching staff has a 4.77 cumulative ERA with 308 strikeouts in 350.2 innings while allowing a .258 opponent batting average.
