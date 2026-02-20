Kim Mulkey Reveals Why This LSU Women's Basketball Star Was Benched Late at Ole Miss

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers pulled off a miraculous comeback victory over Ole Miss on Thursday night in Oxford (Miss.) behind a strong second half surge from guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.

LSU overcame a 10-plus point deficit for the first time since the Tigers came back from 12 points down against Kentucky on February 23, 2025. In the last 6:24 of the game, LSU went on a massive 19-1 scoring run to secure the ranked victory.

Fulwiley, the Tigers’ leading scorer on the night, finished with her career high in points (26) while also recording seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals. LSU senior Flau’jae Johnson put up 18 points on the night as the second leading scorer with five rebounds and three assists.

After taking down the Rebels at the SJB Pavilion, LSU improved its record to 23-4 overall and 9-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

But following the game there remained buzz surrounding star Mikaylah Williams' absence after sitting the entire second half against Ole Miss.

Courtesy of LSU Women's Basketball.

Heading into the SEC showdown, Williams was playing more than 30 minutes per game in conference play prior to LSU's matchup against Ole Miss.

She logged only 16 minutes against the No. 17 ranked Rebels where Mulkey addressed the decision during her postgame conference - summarizing it as a coach's decision.

“Same reason Grace (Knox) didn’t get back in the game,” Mulkey said. “Just make decisions.”

“I think a decision we made as a staff to go big was very effective,” Mulkey added. “I just thought they were taking my young two freshmen off the drive, and that's why I didn't go big, thinking that they could move laterally a little bit better.

“But what was killing us was second, third shots, and I just thought (Koval) and and (Joyner) were just solid together.”

LSU returns to action on Sunday to face the Missouri Tigers inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the SEC matchup scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Roy Philpott (pxp) and Charli Turner-Thorne (analyst) on the call.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: