Jay Johnson Expresses Disappointment In 2026 LSU Baseball Season

It wasn't the year for LSU Baseball. Their worst season since 1978 came to an end on Wednesday night in a tough 3-1 loss against Auburn in the second game of the SEC Tournament.

This isn't the typical Tigers. The elite baseball program is breaking a 15-year streak of not appearing in the postseason and concluding the year in mid-May.

After the game late Wednesday night, head coach Jay Johnson was pressed by the media in hopes of getting answers on the long, tough season. While there weren't a lot of answers, Johnson still had some interesting things to say about his program.

The Element Of Surprise

LSU Tigers' Zac Cowan (26) flips the ball to Zach Yorke (33) for the force out at first base as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated LSU Tigers 3-1. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the reporters swarmed Johnson after the final out, he was still processing that the season was over, saying that he didn't have many thoughts in the moment.

"Until the last out, I thought John was going to hit a homer and then Zach was going to go out and get three outs and we're playing Texas A&M on Friday," said Johnson.

He goes on to note that "there's been a lot of thoughts," but fresh out of the season-ending loss, Johnson didn't have much to say. Maybe because he wasn't expecting to be talking about how the year was over in the middle of May.

A Rare Reflection

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers didn't get a chance to visit what fans call North Baton Rouge in the College World Series, but they still made history. For the most conference losses. Ever.

This unfortunate season also benchmarked Johnson's worst one in his 26-year-long career of coaching college baseball. And he's also letting that slowly sink in.

"We didn't get where I think this team could have been," said Johnson. "And I don't know if I've ever said that in my entire career..... that stings."

While it hurts, the reflection is not what Johnson is focusing on. Instead, he is looking to take action. Instead of dwelling on the flawed season, Johnson is zeroing in on what they do with this, saying that "everybody needs to get better."

A Brighter Future

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In order for this to hopefully never happen again to one of the most respected college baseball programs, there needs to be a set plan of action for another shot next year. And unfortunately, the Tigers won't be able to dodge the SEC-packed schedule, the minor and major injuries or the upcoming MLB Draft.

But there is something positive coming out of the early ending to a tough season. Something that can relieve the team of an unknown future quickly, with the college baseball transfer portal opening on June 1. Usually, LSU is playing deep into June, focused more on winning a championship than on what talent is going into the portal.

The recruiting element, as Johnson told the media, will be a big part of reshaping the program to what he "wants it to be." The Tigers must be successful in finding key talent in the portal, the same way they found some elite talent before.

The transfer portal won't just add new assets to the roster, but replace them. The Tigers are expecting to see athletes who have largely contributed to their better seasons in the upcoming draft.

It's a long road ahead for the Tigers. But as Johnson is committing to putting in the work to make sure this sad season is a one-time thing. While it's not something to smile about, it's a good learning curve for the program.

"You can grow the most in times like this," said Johnson.

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