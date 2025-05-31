Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Coveted Transfer Portal Slugger
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad..
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
With the likely departure of star infielder Daniel Dickinson and multiple veteran infielders this offseason, Johnson and Co. go into the Transfer Portal and immediately make a splash.
The LSU Tigers are in the midst of the Baton Rouge Regional with the program looking to continue to handle business after taking down Little Rock on Friday night.
Simpson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Friday with Johnson continuing to recruit at an elite level during his time in Baton Rouge.
LSU second baseman Danny Dickinson’s two homers and three RBI paved the way in his first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
“He’s competitive,” said Johnson. “And I can relate, when you’re as competitive as you are, sometimes your best quality can become your worst enemy as a hitter.
"I wanted to get him reset for that third at-bat (when he hit a two-run homer), and he did.”
LSU will continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with Johnson striking gold in his first addition of the year.
