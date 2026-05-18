The postseason of college baseball is here. For the SEC Conference, it starts tomorrow in Hoover, AL and will continue into Sunday for the conference championship.

For a lot of the top-ranked teams, an SEC championship would be a nice addition for an impressive ballpark season. For the LSU Tigers, winning this bracket is the only hope they have left.

The SEC Situation

LSU Tigers' Kade Anderson (32) celebrates the end of an inning as LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NCAA Baseball is almost in its own category of college sports. It doesn't see much talent coming from every conference; it has a huge South presence, with the exception of some West Coast schools in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The SEC is usually where all the top talent lies. In the most recent NCAA Baseball rankings, 10 SEC teams are found in the top 25. That makes the challenge for the Tigers that much harder.

LSU Baseball has had a rough SEC play this season, going 9-21 in conference play, which has put them at No. 14 in the conference tournament. There are only 16 teams.

Heading into the tournament at No. 14, they will face the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners in the first round. Whoever wins will face No. 6 Auburn. Hopefully, it's LSU. They need to pretend it's last June and win the entire bracket, or else their baseball season will end in mid-May.

If the Tigers come out of this week victorious, they will secure a spot in the NCAA regionals and return to the postseason. If they don't, the team may never hear the end of it.

Baton Rouge North Population: 0

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Connor Benge (43), catcher Luis Hernandez (23), shortstop Steven Milam (4), outfielder Josh Pearson (11) and first baseman Jared Jones (22) pose with the trophy after winning the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It's been 15 years since LSU baseball has missed the postseason. While they were not featured in the College World Series in 2021, 2022 or 2024, they still appeared in NCAA regionals and super regionals.

If the Tigers can't pull off a deep run in the single-elimination SEC tournament this week, they will end the 15-year-long streak. And put a dent in the program.

LSU Baseball isn't just a good place to watch a baseball game; it's one of the most sought-after college baseball programs. With MLB talent on the mound and at bat, recruits and transfers dream of playing at Alex Box Stadium. And they do. The team's reoccuring postseason presence shows fans, teams and players that it's not just a goal, it's the standard.

But with a disappointing year like this one, that could bleed into the postseason, everyone's eyes can easily shift to the teams that have been ranked above LSU for most of the season and will continue playing into June.

That won't just limit the number of LSU fans in Baton Rouge North (Omaha, NE), but also affect head coach Jay Johnson's recruiting tactics and numbers. After winning the national championship last season, this year wasn't supposed to be the reconstruction year that was gonna end in shambles. Johnson replaced what talent he lost to the draft with elite talent. It just didn't all come together the way he wanted.

"Everyone's got to be ready to go in Hoover," said catcher Cade Arrambide.

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