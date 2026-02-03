Three LSU Baseball Stars Listed Among Top-200 Prospects for 2026 MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players are listed among the Top 200 Prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft released Monday by Baseball America.

The list includes LSU outfielder Derek Curiel (No. 8), shortstop Steven Milam (No. 84) and outfielder Jake Brown (No. 136).

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.

A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC selection and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll member, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in LSU’s five CWS games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. Milam was voted to NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .417 (5-for-12) in four games with one double, three RBI and five runs.

Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.

Milam was named a 2025 Third-Team Academic All-American, posting a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

Brown, a junior from Sulphur, La., played in 64 games last season, hitting .320 (57-for-178) with nine doubles, two triples, eight homers, 48 RBI and 45 runs. He was named to 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team with a 3.68 GPA as a sport administration major.

Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the College World Series with four RBI and two runs scored. He delivered a clutch two-run single versus Arkansas in the CWS semifinal to give LSU a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Brown batted .324 (11-for-34) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with one double, one homer, nine RBI and six runs. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI in a CWS win over UCLA, tying his career high with three hits. He was 2-for-4 in NCAA Super Regional Game 2 versus West Virginia, blasting a two-run homer and collecting four RBI.

LSU begins the 2026 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

