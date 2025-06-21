Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Game 1 of CWS Final
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday night in Game 1 of the College World Series Final.
The stage is set at Charles Schwab Field with all eyes set to be on both the Tigers and Chanticleers in Omaha with LSU eyeing a second National Championship in the last three seasons.
"Looking forward to playing a great opponent in Coastal Carolina and Coach Schnall. I've known him for a very long time. Consider him a friend. And obviously have had long-term respect for a program that's been one of the best in college baseball over the last couple of decades," Johnson said.
"So wouldn't want to have it any other way and very thankful for the team and the efforts that they put forward to put us in this position and looking forward to a great championship series."
Now, LSU will send Kade Anderson to the mound for Game 1 of the best-of-three series with first pitch set for 6:09 p.m. CT.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, pregame notes, and a live thread from Saturday in Omaha:
Jay Johnson's Take:
“It’s awesome to be here. This is one of the best days on the college baseball calendar with 307 teams in Division I, and to be one of the last two playing and practicing today at Charles Schwab Field is a great honor and testament to the hard work and execution of our team. I’ve documented it a lot.
"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team. And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series.”
Pregame Notes: LSU's Kade Anderson Takes the Mound
• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 First-Team All-American and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 170 … he is also No. 7 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (13.91) and No. 14 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.67).
• Anderson’s total of 170 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) … Anderson is No. 1 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (110.0), No. 1 in wins (11), No. 9 in ERA (3.44) and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers [Game 1 CWS Final]
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
Kade Anderson (LSU) pitching.
- Bodine: Groundout to third base.
- Alexander: Walked
*Passed Ball: Alexander advances to second base.*
- Barthol: Groundout to third base.
- Mitchell: Walked
- Pado: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0
Bottom First Inning:
Cameron Flukey (CCU) pitching.
- Curiel: Walked
- Frey: Groundout to the shortstop; Curiel advances to second base.
- Milam: RBI single up the middle; Curiel scores [LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0].
- Brown: Strikeout
- Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0
Top Second Inning:
Kade Anderson (LSU) pitching.
- Thorndyke: Groundout to second base.
- Mihos: Popped up to first base.
- Dooley: Walked
- Sykes: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0
Bottom Second Inning:
Cameron Flukey (CCU) pitching.
- Hernandez: Groundout to the shortstop.
- Stanfield: Strikeout
- Dickinson: Single to left field.
- Braswell: Fly out to right field.
Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0
Top Third Inning:
Kade Anderson (LSU) pitching.
- Bodine: Hit by pitch.
- Alexander: Single through the right side; Bodine advances to second base.
- Barthol: Reaches first base on a fielder's choice; Alexander advances to second base; Bodine out at third base.
- Mitchell: Strikeout
- Pado:
