LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is giving back to the community with his hard-earned name, image and likeness money this offseason.
Hilton, who is set to enter his fifth season with the purple and gold, will donate a portion of his NIL money back to his high school.
The Zachary High product took Louisiana by storm during his prep career after lighting up the Bayou State.
Now, he's set to give a portion of his money earned to the Zachary High boy's basketball team to help them pay for their state championship rings.
Hilton continues preparation for his final season in Baton Rouge with the chance to leave the program on a high note.
It's been a challenging career for the Louisiana native after battling the injury bug during his time with thee Tigers, but with one final opportunity, he's cherishing the moment.
Hilton has sat back and embraced "God's timing" through the uniqueness of his time with thee Bayou Bengals.
“I learned that you and God don’t operate on the same clock. I mean, I went from high to low real quick. It wasn’t part of my plan but it was a part of his," Hilton said during Spring Camp.
"Even when I came back, I was so pressed to go out there and try to make plays because that’s who I am. But he still told me not just yet. Then you saw the last two games. I mean really, you just gotta have faith in God. That’s what I say.”
Hilton returns alongside Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker in the wide receive room alongside multiple newcomers.
The Tigers added Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
"It's always good to have new additions," Hilton said. "All it's going to do is make a competition in the room. It builds competition in the room and that's what you want to see, especially in that room."
Now, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers with the next phase of offseason work coming in June for summer workouts.
