LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle heading into May with multiple program-changing prospects committed to the program.
The Bayou Bengals have utilized the spring to reel in a handful of pledges, but it's the wide receiver position that has been bolstered for the long haul.
It started with a commitment from Tristen Keys, the top-ranked wideout in America, followed by Louisiana's No. 1 receiver in Jabari Mack making his decision public.
Now, On3 Sports has revealed the latest recruiting rankings update heading into the summer months with LSU now officially holding a pair of Top-10 wideout commitments.
The Wide Receiver Haul: LSU Edition
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season.
He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
