Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Nicholls State Colonels in Monday Matchup

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers host the Colonels in Alex Box Stadium for an in-state Monday night clash.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers (6-1) will host the Nicholls State Colonels (5-2) on Monday night in Alex Box Stadium for an in-state clash between the two programs.

Johnson and Co. are fresh off of a series victory over the Omaha Mavericks following an impressive Game 3 performance by Chase Shores on the mound.

Now, all attention is on the Colonels with the Tigers looking to win win three games in four days in Baton Rouge.

Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson had to say of his squad, the pregame notes, starting lineups and a live thread from Monday night in Alex Box Stadium:

What Jay Johnson Said:

“I was very pleased with the way our team responded on Saturday after we had lost (the first game of a doubleheader to Omaha). We’ve got plenty of baseball stuff to work on, and we will do that, but it was a good response by the team in Game 2.

"I do like what our team has from a character standpoint. We need to do a lot of things better, particularly on the offensive side. I do feel like we’ve learned a lot about our team that will serve us well. I’m really excited about the upcoming week; we really want to get on the field to compete and keep growing.”

Pregame Notes:

- LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 60-25, and the schools’ first meeting occurred in 1968. LSU posted a 9-0 victory over Nicholls last season (April 23) in Alex Box Stadium.

- Junior first baseman Jared Jones helped lead the Tigers to three wins in four games last week, batting .375 (6-for-16) with one double, six RBI and three runs while recording a .444 on-base percentage. Jones was 3-for-5 in Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI.

- Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel batted .500 (7-for-14) last week in leading LSU to three wins in four games. He recorded one double, three RBI, five runs and a .611 on-base percentage. Curiel was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s win over Southern with three RBI and two runs scored. Curiel is hitting a team-high .440 (11-for-25) this season with one double, one homer, six runs and seven RBI.

- Shortstop Steven Milam hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s four games last week with one double, one triple, two RBI and four runs.

- Nicholls is 5-2 this season, and the Colonels posted a three-game sweep of Little Rock in Thibodaux, La., over the weekend. Nicholls opened its season with a 2-1 series victory over Northern Illinois and dropped a midweek decision to Omaha last Tuesday. Nicholls is led by first-year head coach Brent Haring, who served as LSU’s director of operations in 2024.

The Starting Lineups:

LSU Tigers

Nicholls State Colonels

3B Tanner Reaves

LF Chase Jans

LF Derek Curiel

DH Jaden Collura

1B Jared Jones

RF Matt Melancon

RF Josh Pearson

C Logan Mock

2B Daniel Dickinson

1B Tyler Johnson

DH Ashton Larson

3B Aaron Biediger

C Cade Arrambide

SS Fisher Ingersoll

SS Steven Milam

2B Christian Westcott

CF Chris Stanfield

CF Karson Irvin

RHP William Schmidt

RHP Harper Jordan

Live Updates:

