Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Nicholls State Colonels in Monday Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers (6-1) will host the Nicholls State Colonels (5-2) on Monday night in Alex Box Stadium for an in-state clash between the two programs.
Johnson and Co. are fresh off of a series victory over the Omaha Mavericks following an impressive Game 3 performance by Chase Shores on the mound.
Now, all attention is on the Colonels with the Tigers looking to win win three games in four days in Baton Rouge.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson had to say of his squad, the pregame notes, starting lineups and a live thread from Monday night in Alex Box Stadium:
What Jay Johnson Said:
“I was very pleased with the way our team responded on Saturday after we had lost (the first game of a doubleheader to Omaha). We’ve got plenty of baseball stuff to work on, and we will do that, but it was a good response by the team in Game 2.
"I do like what our team has from a character standpoint. We need to do a lot of things better, particularly on the offensive side. I do feel like we’ve learned a lot about our team that will serve us well. I’m really excited about the upcoming week; we really want to get on the field to compete and keep growing.”
Pregame Notes:
- LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 60-25, and the schools’ first meeting occurred in 1968. LSU posted a 9-0 victory over Nicholls last season (April 23) in Alex Box Stadium.
- Junior first baseman Jared Jones helped lead the Tigers to three wins in four games last week, batting .375 (6-for-16) with one double, six RBI and three runs while recording a .444 on-base percentage. Jones was 3-for-5 in Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI.
- Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel batted .500 (7-for-14) last week in leading LSU to three wins in four games. He recorded one double, three RBI, five runs and a .611 on-base percentage. Curiel was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s win over Southern with three RBI and two runs scored. Curiel is hitting a team-high .440 (11-for-25) this season with one double, one homer, six runs and seven RBI.
- Shortstop Steven Milam hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s four games last week with one double, one triple, two RBI and four runs.
- Nicholls is 5-2 this season, and the Colonels posted a three-game sweep of Little Rock in Thibodaux, La., over the weekend. Nicholls opened its season with a 2-1 series victory over Northern Illinois and dropped a midweek decision to Omaha last Tuesday. Nicholls is led by first-year head coach Brent Haring, who served as LSU’s director of operations in 2024.
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
Nicholls State Colonels
3B Tanner Reaves
LF Chase Jans
LF Derek Curiel
DH Jaden Collura
1B Jared Jones
RF Matt Melancon
RF Josh Pearson
C Logan Mock
2B Daniel Dickinson
1B Tyler Johnson
DH Ashton Larson
3B Aaron Biediger
C Cade Arrambide
SS Fisher Ingersoll
SS Steven Milam
2B Christian Westcott
CF Chris Stanfield
CF Karson Irvin
RHP William Schmidt
RHP Harper Jordan
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
Top First Inning:
Harper Jordan (Nicholls State) pitching.
- Reaves:
- Curiel:
- Jones:
