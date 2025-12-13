Why Texas Longhorns Hiring Jabbar Juluke Impacts LSU Football's Staff Options

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are hiring Jabbar Juluke as the program's next running backs coach and associate head coach for offense, the university revealed on Friday.

The ex-Florida Gators staffer will remain in the SEC and take his talents to the Lone Star State with Sarkisian after interviewing for the job earlier this week.

Juluke has deep Louisiana ties where he spent time on the LSU staff in the past after signing Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrius Guice, among others, while in Baton Rouge.

For Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the program has secured most of the on-field staff this month after the Bayou Bengals' new shot-caller brought over his Ole Miss offensive staff while retaining most of the LSU staff on defense.

But the running backs coach slot remains one that's up in the air with current LSU interim head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson receiving zero clarity on his future.

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Once Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties on Oct. 26, LSU officials turned to Wilson - the Tigers' associate head coach and running backs coach - to keep the locker room together.

Wilson addressed his future with the program on Tuesday as Texas Bowl preparation begins for LSU's interim head coach.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, with zero clarity on his future in Baton Rouge, other SEC schools are calling with the Texas Longhorns appearing to have an eye on Wilson, according to On3 Sports.

New: Frank Wilson said talks with Lane Kiffin on his future will come after LSU plays in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.



Now, there are new developments...



Texas just had the RB coaching spot come open, and Steve Sarkisian has an eye on Wilson.



The Scoop:➡️ https://t.co/QDz6egXjYS pic.twitter.com/E1DRTUls96 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 10, 2025

The Longhorns are in the market for a new running backs coach with Wilson emerging as a name to know in their process, but with Juluke signed and sealed, that ship has now sailed for him elsewhere.

Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith did not board the flight and follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge - like most Rebels assistants on offense did - but there remains questions as to what's next for his future as well. Could he join LSU after Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run?

As for Wilson, if Kiffin was confident in retaining him, the expectation is that there would have been buzz at this point, but there are yet to be reports indicating that is the case.

The first domino has fallen with Juluke to Texas, but with LSU still looking for a running backs coach, could this impact what's next for Wilson?

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: