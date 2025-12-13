LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Early Prediction, Betting Lines, Kickoff Time
In this story:
The LSU Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) will hit the road to the Lone Star State on Dec. 27 for the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's final game at the helm of the program, the Bayou Bengals will look to make a statement against a talented Big 12 foe to close out the year.
LSU will be down multiple players on Dec. 21 with Garrett Nussmeier, Mansoor Delane, Whit Weeks, and Aaron Anderson not expected to play, but Wilson expects a majority of his players to suit up.
"I think we'll have the guys that we finished the season with. We're still working through it. As far as opt-outs, we're not at the point where... we've had discussions with some of those veteran players who may opt out," Wilson said.
"We haven't finalized that just yet but we're anticipating having the lion's share of our team."
Now, the betting lines have been revealed with an early prediction out for the Texas Bowl clash.
The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars
Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT
Venue: NRG Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)
Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +3.5 (-122)
- Houston: -3.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- LSU: +122
- Houston: -146
Total
- Over 41.5 (-110)
- Under 41.5 (-110)
Houston is currently listed as 3.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 41.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.
The ESPN FPI Early Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 67.5 chance of walking out of NRG Stadium with a victory to move to 8-5 on the 2025 season.
On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 32.5 percent chance to earn the win in front of the home crowd in the Lone Star State.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20