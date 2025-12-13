LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Early Prediction, Betting Lines, Kickoff Time

The LSU Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) will hit the road to the Lone Star State on Dec. 27 for the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium.

In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's final game at the helm of the program, the Bayou Bengals will look to make a statement against a talented Big 12 foe to close out the year.

LSU will be down multiple players on Dec. 21 with Garrett Nussmeier, Mansoor Delane, Whit Weeks, and Aaron Anderson not expected to play, but Wilson expects a majority of his players to suit up.

"I think we'll have the guys that we finished the season with. We're still working through it. As far as opt-outs, we're not at the point where... we've had discussions with some of those veteran players who may opt out," Wilson said.

"We haven't finalized that just yet but we're anticipating having the lion's share of our team."

Now, the betting lines have been revealed with an early prediction out for the Texas Bowl clash.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +3.5 (-122)

Houston: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline

LSU: +122

Houston: -146

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 3.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 41.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

The ESPN FPI Early Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 67.5 chance of walking out of NRG Stadium with a victory to move to 8-5 on the 2025 season.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 32.5 percent chance to earn the win in front of the home crowd in the Lone Star State.

