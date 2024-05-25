Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament Semifinals)
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon with a chance to punch their ticket to the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
We've seen the program roll with Gage Jump, Luke Holman and Thatcher Hurd as the starting pitchers through three games.
Now, with the semifinal matchup rolling, the Tigers have revealed who will take the mound on Saturday: LHP Javen Coleman.
The redshirt junior has made limited appearances this season, but Johnson and Co. believe their veteran can make an impact on Saturday.
In a game where LSU will utilize its bullpen, Coleman gets the nod to handle business early.
During the 2024 season, he posted a 3-1 record with a 4.84 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. He walked 17 batters with 24 strikeouts.
On the other side, South Carolina will put redshirt sophomore Roman Kimball on the bump. In an interesting matchup between a pair of pitchers who have seen limited action this season, KImball has also appeared in a limited number of games.
Roman went 2-2 this season for the Gamecocks with a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched. He walked 30 batters with 42 strikeouts on the season.
Now, all attention shifts to the right-handers with a chance to propel their programs to the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Saturday in Hoover:
LSU's Starting Lineup
South Carolina's Starting Lineup
SS Michael Braswell III
CF Austin Brinling
3B Tommy White
1B Ethan Petry
1B Jared Jones
RF Blake Jackson
LF Josh Pearson
DH Cole Messina
DH Hayden Travinski
2B Parker Noland
2B Steve Milam
LF Kennedy Jones
CF Jake Brown
C Dalton Reeves
RF Ashton Larson
3B Talmadge L:eCroy
C Alex Milazzo
SS Will Tippett
LHP Javen Coleman
RHP Roman Kimball
What Jay Johnson Said:
“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”
LIVE UPDATES:
Top First:
Javen Coleman (LSU) pitching
Brinling: Reaches first base on fielding error
Petry: Fly out to right field
Jackson: Single to left field, Brinling advances to second base
Messina: Strikeout
Noland: Fly out to centerfield
Score Update: LSU 0, South Carolina 0
Bottom First:
Roman Kimball (South Carolina) pitching
Braswell: Fly out to centerfield
White: Single to right field
Jones: Fly out to left field
Pearson: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 0, South Carolina 0
Top Second:
Javen Coleman (LSU) pitching
Jones: Double to right center
Reeves: Single through the right side, Jones advances to third base
LeCroy: Fly out to centerfield, RBI. Jones scores from third base. (South Carolina 1, LSU 0)
Tippett: Strikeout
Brinling: Single through right side, Reeves advances to second base
Petry: Popped up to centerfield
Score Update: South Carolina 1, LSU 0
Bottom Second:
Roman Kimball (South Carolina) pitching
Travinski: Single down left field line
Milam: Popped up to shortstop
Brown: Hit by pitch, Travinski advances to second base
Larson: Popped up to shortstop
Milazzo: Reached first on fielders choice, Travinski out at third base
Score Update: South Carolina 1, LSU 0
Top Third:
Javen Coleman (LSU) pitching
Jackson: Strikeout
Messina: Walked
Noland: Walked, Messina advances to second base
*Pitching Change: Aiden Moffett replaces Javen Coleman*
Jones: Line out to centerfield
Reeves: Three-run homer to left field (South Carolina 4, LSU 0)
LeCroy: Popped up to right field
Score Update: South Carolina 4, LSU 0
Bottom Third:
Roman Kimball (South Carolina) pitching
Braswell: Single to left field
White: Hit by pitch, Braswell advances to second base
Jones: Strikeout
Pearson: Popped up to shortstop
*Wild Pitch: Braswell advances to third base, White advances to second base*
Travinski: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 4, LSU 0
Top Fourth:
Aiden Moffett (LSU) pitching
Tippett: Single to centerfield
Brinling: Walked, Tippett advances to second base
Petry: Hit by pitch, loads the bases
Jackson: Fly out to centerfield, RBI. Tippett scores from third base (South Carolina 5, LSU 0)
Messina: RBI single scores Brinling. Petry advances to third base, Messina advances to second base on throw. (South Carolina 6, LSU 0)
*Pitching Change: DJ Primeaux replaces Aiden Moffett*
Noland: RBI single scores Petry and Messina (South Carolina 8, LSU 0)
Jones: Strikeout
Reeves: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 8, LSU 0
Bottom Fourth:
Roman Kimball (South Carolina) pitching
Milam: Double to right field
Brown: Fly out to left field
Larson: Walk
Milazzo: Popped up to shortstop
Braswell: RBI single scores Milam, Larson advances to second base (South Carolina 8, LSU 1)
White: Walked, loads bases
*Pitching Change: Drake Quinn replaces Roman Kimball*
Jones: Walked, scores Larson (South Carolina 8, LSU 2)
Pearson: RBI single scores Braswell and White, Jones advances to third base. (South Carolina 8, LSU 4)
Travinski: RBI single scores Jones and Pearson (South Carolina 8, LSU 6)
Milam: Groundout to first base
Score Update: South Carolina 8, LSU 6
Top Fifth:
Sam Dutton (LSU) pitching
Ellis: Single to second base
Tippett: Grounds into double play
Brinling: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 8, LSU 6
Bottom Fifth:
Sam Simpson (South Carolina) pitching
Brown: Walked
Larson: Groundout to first base, Brown advances to second base
Milazzo: Fly out to center field, Brown advances to third base
Braswell: Walked
White: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 8, LSU 6
Top Sixth:
Sam Dutton (LSU) pitching
Petry: Hit by pitch
Jackson: Single, Petry advances to third base
Messina: Fly out to centerfield, Petry scores. Jackson advances to second base (South Carolina 9, LSU 6)
Noland: RBI single scores Jackson (South Carolina 10, LSU 6)
Jones: Strikeout
*Pitching Change: Justin Loer replaces Sam Dutton*
Reeves: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 6
Bottom Sixth:
Sam Simpson (South Carolina) pitching
Jones: Solo homer to left field (South Carolina 10, LSU 7)
Pearson: Groundout to first base
Travinski: Strikeout
Milam: Groundout to shortstop
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7
Top Seventh:
Justin Loer (LSU) pitching
Ellis: Walked, called out stealing second base
*Pitching Change: Will Hellmers replaces Justin Loer*
Tippett: Groundout to shortstop
Brinling: Groundout to second base
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7
Bottom Seventh:
Matthew Becker (South Carolina) pitching
Brown: Single to the pitcher, advances to third base on throwing error
Larson: Fly out to center field, RBI. Brown scores (South Carolina 10, LSU 8)
Milazzo: Strikeout
Braswell: Solo homer to left field (South Carolina 10, LSU 9)
White: Fouled out to right field
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9
Top Eighth:
Will Hellmers (LSU) pitching
Petry: Fly out to right center field
Jackson: Strikeout
Messina: Fly out to center field
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9
Bottom Eighth:
Matthew Becker (South Carolina) pitching
Jones: Strikeout
Pearson: Hit by pitch
Travinski: Fly out to right field
Milam: Single up the middle, Pearson advances to third base
Brown: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9
Top Ninth:
Kade Anderson (LSU) pitching
Noland: Popped up to left field
Jones: Walked, Brewer in to pinch run
Reeves: Hit by pitch, Brewer advances to second base
Ellis: Strikeout
Tippett: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9
Bottom Ninth:
Garrett Gainey (South Carolina) pitching
Frey (pinch hitting for Larson): Double down the left field line, Paxton Kling in the pinch run
Milazzo: Reaches first on throwing error, advances to second base. Bingham in to pinch run for Milazzo. Kling scores from second base. (LSU 10, South Carolina 10)
Braswell: Walked
White: Popped up to first base
Jones: Fly out to center field. Braswell advances to second base, Bingham advances to third base
Pearson: Groundout to second base
Score Update: LSU 10, South Carolina 10
Top 10th:
Gavin Guidry (LSU) pitching
Brinling: Groundout to first base
Petry: Strikeout
Jackson: Walked
*Wild Pitch: Jackson advances to second base*
Messina: Walked, Jackson advances to third base on wild pitch
*Pitching Change: Griffin Herring replaces Gavin Guidry*
Noland: Reaches first base on catchers interference
*UPDATE: Upon umpire discussion, LSU catcher Brady Neal has been called for catchers interference. Jackson has been ruled safe after stealing home plate. LSU pitcher Griffin Herring has been called on a balk. Messina advances to second base. South Carolina takes an 11-10 lead. LSU head coach Jay Johnson has also been ejected from the game.*
Brewer: Groundout to second base
Score Update: South Carolina 11, LSU 10
Bottom 10th:
Garrett Gainey (South Carolina) pitching
Travinski: Walked
Milam: Two-run homer to walk it off in extra innings
FINAL: LSU 12, South Carolina 11
