LSU Baseball Adds UCLA Pitcher Thatcher Hurd Via Transfer Portal

Hurd is coming off of a dominant freshman campaign, boasting a 1.06 ERA in nine games

Another day, another commitment via the transfer portal for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers baseball program. Wednesday afternoon, UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd announced his commitment to LSU, making him the sixth player to transfer to Baton Rouge this offseason.

Hurd is coming off of an incredible freshman campaign for the Bruins, appearing in nine games in 2022. Boasting a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings pitched with 48 strikeouts, his season was cut short due to a back injury.

His back injury can be best described as a stress fracture in the lower back bones of the spine, but clearly Johnson and his LSU staff feel he is progressing well.

Hurd is the third pitcher to commit to the Tigers as this bullpen continues to get deeper and deeper this offseason. Hurd will join two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year Dylan Tebrake and Vanderbilt RHP Christian Little as new additions via the portal.

When healthy, Hurd has proven to be a dominant force on the mound who has the chance to come in and help pitching coach Wes Johnson’s rotation in 2023.

Jay Johnson has come out with something to prove this last week. Landing N.C. State transfer Tommy White via the portal last week, this coaching staff just continues signing more and more talent.

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, has the chance to be the Tigers biggest addition via the portal. After breaking the NCAA freshman home run record with 27 during his first year with the Wolfpack, he’ll look to carry that momentum to Baton Rouge.

With the addition of Hurd, the Tigers continue to attack what plagued them to end the 2022 season and that was a weak bullpen. As they continue reeling in more lethal weapons to put into Wes Johnson’s arsenal, this LSU roster is shaping up to be scary in 2023.