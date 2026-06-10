LSU Baseball Lands Commit From No. 1 Player in Transfer Portal

The LSU Tigers have picked up a major transfer portal commit this morning, with former Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters joining the program.

Watters, a 2026 sophomore out of Rochester Hills, Michigan, was ranked No.1 in the transfer portal rankings by On3.

He adds top-ranked talent to LSU's No. 1 recruiting class for the class of 2027.

Young Talent

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers catcher Omar Serna Jr. (25) bats during a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Watters had a breakout debut season his freshman year with the Fighting Irish, appearing in 44 games and starting in 43. He ended the season with a .317 batting average, leading the team in multi-hit games with 16. The young freshman also picked up nine home runs, with 90 total bases and 39 RBIs.

This past season, his second year, resulted in a .362 batting average, 10 home runs, and 51 RBIs. His 1.057 OPS also contributed to his top rankings as a transfer portal athlete.

He also has an impressive résumé of rankings, being named the 2024 Detroit Free Press Baseball Player of the Year Nominee in high school, where he committed to a dual-sport lifestyle playing both baseball and football. In his collegiate career, Watters earned the 2025 ACC All-Freshman Team and 2026 First Team All-ACC.

Now, he brings his talent to the biggest stage of college baseball: the SEC. Under Johnson, with multiple years of eligibility remaining, Watters has the opportunity to continue establishing his career at LSU.

How He Fits

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers outfielder Derek Curiel (6) rounds the bases after a home run against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Watters is one of the many top-tier talent players who will call Baton Rouge home next season, with five of Johnson's 13 recruits being named in Perfect Game's top 100 list. Watters is the fourth outfielder of the new roster additions.

As a reliable batter, Watters should contribute major success to the Tigers in a lineup full of pro-level batters. Overall, his hitting stats stand out. But he's also had a fair share of breakout games that freshmen don't usually see.

Against Florida State, Watters had one home run, four RBIs, and a batting average of .400 across the series. In May of 2025, the team had a series sweep against Louisville, where Watters added to the success with four RBIs, four runs scored, and a batting average of .500.

Watters is clearly a player who can contribute to success all season long, as a player who's still early in his career with lofty expectations to come. Now, he has the chance to showcase his talents at LSU, hoping to have a much-needed successful season this year.

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