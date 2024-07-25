LSU Baseball: No. 1 RHP in America, LSU Signee William Schmidt Talks College Decision
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program pulled off a monumental move on the recruiting trail after right-handed pitcher William Schmidt revealed his decision to bypass the 2024 MLB Draft in early July.
The No. 1 righty in the 2024 high school class, Schmidt was a projected first round draft selection this month.
He was rated as the No. 5 overall prospect and the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana. A Baton Rouge native, Schmidt will now suit up for the hometown purple and gold.
He's fresh off of a state championship with the Catholic High Bears that came in as the No. 1 baseball program in the country, according to MaxPreps.
Now, he'll stay home to suit up for his "dream school" where he's fallen in love with the program.
“A little bit, like, maybe a little mental stuff and some physical stuff. But like, the coaching staff there, I think I ran into the right ones at the right time,” he said on an appearance with Mik'd Up.
“Like, I love — they’re great, super good, they’re going to put me in the best position that I need to be in 3 years I think,” Schmidt added. “So I’m just super excited to get to work with them and, like, I think they’re going to put me where I need to be, or where I want to be.”
The buzz over the last few weeks was that Schmidt would skip out on college and begin his professional career right out of high school. Instead, the prized prospect will fulfill his LSU commitment and stay home.
Schmidt is the highest ranked recruit to ever make it to LSU's campus.
Here is what MLB.com said of Schmidt’s game:
“Schmidt can spin his curveball at upwards of 3,000 rpm, and it’s an low-80s hammer that breaks so much that it often fools umpires as well as hitters. He has good command of a fastball that has gained 3 mph this spring, now sitting in the mid-90s and maxing out at 99 mph with carry and arm-side run. He rarely has needed a third pitch but shows some feel for a low-80s changeup with some sink.
Not only does Schmidt have some of the best stuff in the Draft, but he also generates it with ease and fills the strike zone. He still has room to add more strength to his wiry 6-foot-4 frame, so he could get better. He used to elicit comparisons to three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright, but now he’s better at the same stage of his career.”
LSU has pieced together an impressive pitching arsenal for the 2025 season with several players set to battle it out fot weekend starter duties.
Johnson and Co. have done it again on the recruiting trail with Schmidt now headlining an impressive group of high schoolers preparing to head to Baton Rouge.
LSU will bring in three of the Top 15 prospects in America and seven Top 100 signees.
Here's a look into a pair of names to keep tabs on:
Derek Curiel: No. 10 Player in America
The LSU signee announced his decision to bypass the 2024 MLB Draft via social media and will now prepare to make his way to Baton Rouge where he is set to enroll early this summer.
Johnson and Co. have continued retooling the roster this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal, and with Curiel now in the mix, LSU brings in a pivotal piece to the 2024 high school class.
The No. 117 overall prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com, the Tigers are bringing in an immediate impact player for the 2025 season.
Here's what Curiel's Draft Profile says:
"Curiel's bat to ball skills are excellent and he rarely strikes out... While Curiel is now mostly an average runner, he does have outstanding instincts that will let him play center field for a long time.
"That with his knack for finding the barrel gives him a pretty decent floor as a big leaguer, and there are some who think he might go on to LSU and come out as a high floor college hitter."
The LSU outfield now adds another critical piece to the future after true freshmen Jake Brown and Ashton Larson earned starting duties towards the backend of the season.
Now, throwing Curiel and others in the mix, the Tigers attain significant depth in the outfield for the 2025 season.
Cade Arrambide: No. 1 Catcher in America
With Arrambide on board, the Tigers will have three of the top 15 players in the 2024 recruiting class on campus for the 2025 season with Arrambide joining William Schmidt and Derek Curiel.
Arrambide logged a .430 batting average with 12 home runs in his senior campaign for Tomball High in Texas.
The impressive two-way player also won the Gatorade Player of the Year in the Lone Star State and is has history with his strong arm behind the plate.
Arrambide was also the No. 1 high school catcher and a top-120 player overall in MLB.com's draft rankings. After not being selected in either Rounds 1 or 2, he made the decision to pull his name out and will make his way to Baton Rouge.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.