LSU Football SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly and Co. Ready for Growth in 2024
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up their SEC Media Days appearance on Monday after making their rounds in Dallas.
Kelly was joined by LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor to represent the program.
For Kelly, he's eyeing growth and consistency in 2024 with a new-look defense spearheaded by defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
There's significant room for growth and Kelly's staff is looking for balance in his third year in Baton Rouge.
A look into a few takeaways from what Kelly, Nussmeier and Perkins had to say during their appearances on Monday.
The Takeaways From SEC Media Days:
Brian Kelly Eyeing Defensive Growth
"Look, scheme aside, I think everybody has their flavor of what the scheme looks like. Blake certainly has an established comfort level in a particular scheme. But it's relationships, it's getting players excited about stepping on the field. It's about players truly wanting to be part of those 11 guys running, hitting, being part of that unit.
Blake's ability to orchestrate that, bring that together, is what has been the piece that is really evident."
The Bo Davis Effect
"[Defensive line coach Bo Davis] wanted to be the architect of bringing [the tradition] back. His ability to motivate, his ability to teach technique, he's demanding, never demeaning. He has an incredible experience with success. He's won national championships within the SEC, so players immediately identify with his success because it's real. That carries onto the recruiting trail. Somebody that has done it, been there. I think we're seeing that come to fruition early on in his tenure here at LSU."
Harold Perkins' Usage
"We would have tied him down and made him eat more. You know, we had an issue relative to his weight gain and we didn't feel like that it really was his best position to be inside. I just felt like we were still in the developmental process with Harold. Like I said you'll see him today. Over 220 pounds and physically strong enough to handle the rigors of inside and out.
I just felt like we were needing to put him in the best position possible to succeed to now where he is physically in a position and he's matured, he now is able to be in more than one position."
Garrett Nussmeier's Thoughts
Nussmeier Details Staying at LSU Despite Transfer Portal Interest
"There's obviously temptation. I love playing the game of football. So obviously I wanted to be playing on Saturdays. But what kept me to stay was I felt like when I was making my decision out of high school where to go to school, I felt like there was a lot of prayer involved. And God brought me to LSU for a reason. I did not feel it was my time to just pack up and leave. I felt like it was my duty to just keep my head down and trust in His timing, just work. I know God's timing is always right. Sometimes we want things right away, and that's not how it's supposed to be. So hopefully it will pay off in the long run. So I would say I just felt like I had to trust in Him and keep my head down."
The Wide Receiving Corps in Baton Rouge
:I think our receiver group as a unit, they've really stepped up. They understand the standard that they're going to be held to being a receiver at LSU. And obviously we just had two first-round draft picks and two first-rounders in the past few years of Jensen and Lamar, and you look at the history of LSU receivers it's special. There's a standard you're held to playing receiver at LSU. I think our entire room and entire unit, they accept it and view it as a challenge. They view it as their opportunity to be that guy now. I think they've all stepped up really, really big this offseason into those shoes."
Harold Perkins Addresses the Media
Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker's Impact
"I'd probably just say a loving working environment. Coach Baker is a joy to have around the building. He's the DC, but obviously he's my coach. He's my position coach. So my first time meeting him, he came out to practice with some cleats on. It made me laugh a little bit because it speaks to the testament of what he's saying. He comes out here wanting you to work, but obviously he's working, too. He's not just telling you what to do, he's showing us how to do it. That's one thing I love about him."
The Transition to Inside Linebacker
"The transition has been wonderful. Like I said previously, I trust the coaches to put me in the right position to be successful. The rest is on me. I trust in my abilities and my quality that God has blessed me with to go out and make a play. So I'm excited to where this year is going to go."
