LSU Baseball: Paul Skenes Named National League Starter in 2024 MLB All-Star Game

News: Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game.



Through 11 starts:

66.1 innings

48 hits

13 walks

89 strikeouts

7 home runs

1.90 ERA

Average fastball velocity: 99.1 mph



Sheer dominance in Year 1 for the generational talent.