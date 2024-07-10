LSU Football Surging for Top 10 Wide Receiver in America, Sets Decision Date

The headliners for #LSU’s 2025 recruiting class include:



Bryce Underwood: No. 1 QB

Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB

Dakorien Moore: No. 1 WR



But don’t forget about LSU commit TaRon “ManChild” Francis.



The No. 1 WR in Louisiana is next in line out of The Boot.pic.twitter.com/lb8qFgZxdT