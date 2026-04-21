Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to keep it rolling when they hit the road to take on the Texas Rangers for a three-game set.

Pittsburgh went 4-3 on its homestand, including taking two of three from the Rays over the weekend. The Pirates are now an impressive 13-9 on the season, while the Rangers dropped to 11-11 after losing two of three in Seattle.

The Rangers are now back at home after a long road trip, though, playing in just their third home series of the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Rangers on Tuesday, April 21.

Pirates vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+153)

Rangers +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Pirates -105

Rangers -115

Total

7.5 (Over -132/Under +101)

Pirates vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0, 1.77 ERA)

Rangers: TBD

Pirates vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, RSN

Pirates record: 13-9

Rangers record: 11-11

Pirates vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Konnor Griffin OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+117)

Konnor Griffin is continuing the youth movement in Pittsburgh, bringing the excitement to the everyday lineup that Paul Skenes has brought to the mound in recent years.

It’s been an up-and-down start for Griffin, but the youngster seems to be settling in recently.

Griffin went 7 for 37 (.189) in his first 11 games, but is 5 for 18 (.278) with a triple in his last four contests. I don’t trust whoever the Rangers turn to on the mound (Kumar Rocker?), so give me Griffin at plus odds to stay hot.

Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Pirates as slight road underdogs tonight.

The Rangers just had a long road trip, and while they had Monday off, it still takes a bit to reacclimate to things at home. It doesn’t help that Texas has yet to name a starter for this one.

Mlodzinski threw 5.1 shutout innings against the Cubs last time out and has allowed just 4 ER in 14.1 IP this season.

Pick: Pirates -105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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