LSU Baseball Pitcher Gavin Guidry Named to Prized Watch List Ahead of 2025 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Gavin Guidry was named Wednesday to the 2025 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Seventy-six players have been named to the initial 2025 Watch List for the award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball. The SEC leads the way with nine representatives on the watch list. The ACC and Big 12 followed with six players each, while the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference each had five.
Guidry, a 2025 Preseason All-America and All-SEC selection, made 22 relief appearances last season for the Tigers, posting a 2-0 mark, a 2.59 ERA and three saves in 24.1 innings with 18 walks and 36 strikeouts.
The native of Lake Charles, La., pitched a combined 4.2 innings in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and one save.
He developed into one of LSU’s top arms out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2023, making 23 appearances (one start) and posting a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 28.2 innings. He recorded 42 strikeouts and 12 walks, and he limited opponents to a .209 cumulative batting average.
The Opening Weekend Starters:
The Friday Starter: Kade Anderson
LSU sophomore Kade Anderson will serve as the program's Friday night starter heading into Opening Day.
Anderson, a 2025 Baseball America Preseason All-American, recorded an outstanding 2024 freshman season for LSU, making 18 appearances (nine starts) and posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.
The native of Madisonville, La., was especially effective in the postseason, working 2.1 scoreless innings over two NCAA Chapel Hill Regional appearances on the same day (June 2 vs. Wofford and North Carolina) with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Anderson also made two appearances in the SEC Tournament, working 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.
The Saturday Starter: Anthony Eyanson
UC-San Diego transfer Anthony Eyanson has received the nod from Johnson as the program's Saturday starter heading into Opening Weekend.
Eyanson, who transferred to LSU last summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.
Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024. The product of Lakewood, Calif., is ranked No. 4 on the Baseball America list of the Top 100 College Transfers for the 2025 season, and he received 2025 Preseason All-America recognition from the NCBWA.
The Sunday Starter: Chase Shores
LSU's Chase Shores will serve as the Sunday starter as he returns to the program after missing the 2024 season.
Shores, a product of Midland, Texas, returns to the mound for LSU in 2025 after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in seven games (four starts) during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship season before being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 31.
Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average.
Classified as a junior academically, Shores was ranked No. 20 on the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Juniors list for the 2025 season, and he received 2025 Baseball America Preseason All-America recognition.
