LSU Country

LSU Baseball: The Pitching Matchups For This Weekend's Series At Alabama

The Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa for another important SEC series against the Crimson Tide.

Zack Nagy

Tigers starting pitcher Gage Jump 23 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt
Tigers starting pitcher Gage Jump 23 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA
In this story:

LSU Tigers (32-18, 9-15 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (30-18, 10-14 SEC)

DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 10 @ 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
• Saturday, May 11 @ 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
• Sunday, May 12 @ 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
STADIUM
• Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867)
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed on SEC Network +

PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Gage Jump (4-1, 3.76 ERA, 55.0 IP, 16 BB, 67 SO)
UA – Sr. LH Greg Farone (4-2, 4.07 ERA, 55.1 IP, 18 BB, 57 SO)
Game 2
LSU – Jr. RH Luke Holman (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 66.2 IP, 26 BB, 98 SO)
UA – Fr. LH Zane Adams (4-3, 4.71 ERA, 49.2 IP, 18 BB, 35 SO)
Game 3
LSU – TBA
UA – Jr. RH Ben Hess (3-4, 6.89 ERA, 48.1 IP, 29 BB, 79 SO)

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. ALABAMA
• Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU, 200-180-3, and the first meeting between the squads occurred in 1906 … LSU has won 14 of the 16 SEC regular-season series versus the Tide since 2007, including a three-games series sweep last season in Baton Rouge … Alabama’s series victories since 2007 came in 2011 at Tuscaloosa and in 2016 in Baton Rouge … LSU has a 39-13 mark in games played vs. Alabama since 2007 (34-13 in regular-season games, 5-0 in the SEC Tournament).

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON
“Our players have earned the position that makes this weekend important. If you can make the last 10 games of a regular season important, then you’re doing something right. Our players for the last month have been doing a lot of things right. These last six games over the next two weeks are really significant, and we can’t wait to get started this weekend.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS
• LSU has won three straight SEC series and 10 of its past 13 games overall … the Tigers began this week with a 6-5 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night, as first baseman Jared Jones’ two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning erased a 5-4 deficit and lifted LSU to victory.

• Right-hander Luke Holman is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (98) and in opponent batting average (.174) … he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (66.2) and No. 4 in ERA (2.84)

• Second baseman Steven Milam was named SEC Freshman of the week on Monday, as he was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory versus top-ranked Texas A&M … Milam batted .444 (4-for-9) against the Aggies with two doubles, one RBI, two runs, two walks and a .545 on-base percentage … he was 2-for-2 in the Game 1 win over the Aggies and provided a crucial RBI single in a four-run sixth inning that erased a 3-2 Texas A&M lead … Milam doubled and later scored as part of a two-run rally in the eighth inning of Game 2, as LSU stretched a 4-3 lead to 6-3 in the eventual 6-4 victory … Milam hit .400 for the entire week, which also included a win over Grambling State on April 30.

• Senior right-hander Christian Little defeated top-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday night with a brilliant relief effort … he entered the game at the start of the sixth inning and limited the Aggies – who entered the series with a .315 team batting average – to one run on two hits in 3.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts … the 3.2 innings and 64 pitches thrown marked Little’s season highs, and the six strikeouts matched his LSU career high … he fired 43 of his 64 pitches (67 percent) for strikes … the win clinched an SEC series victory over Texas A&M, which suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring earned his fourth save of the season on Friday night, preserving the Tigers’ Game 1 win over top-ranked Texas A&M … Herring worked 2.1 innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts … Herring is now 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA and three saves in eight SEC relief appearances this season, recording five walks and 39 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.

• LSU catcher Brady Neal is batting .455 (5-for-11) in his last three games with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs scored … first baseman Jared Jones has two doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs in his last five games … leftfielder Josh Pearson has three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in his last five games … third baseman Tommy White has one double, two homers, eight RBI and six runs in his last five games.

• Sophomore right-hander Gavin Guidry recorded a brilliant relief effort on Tuesday night to lead LSU to a win over Northwestern State … Guidry pitched a career-high 4.0 innings, limiting the Demons to no runs on one hit with no walks and a career-best seven strikeouts, as he improved to 2-0 on the season and 5-0 in his LSU career.

• Junior right-hander Fidel Ulloa earned his first career LSU win on Friday night with a strong relief effort versus top-ranked Texas A&M … Ulloa entered the contest in the sixth inning and fired 1.1 scoreless innings, limiting the Aggies to just one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

ABOUT THE CRIMSON TIDE
• Alabama is led by first-year head coach Rob Vaughn, who was the head coach at Maryland from 2018-23 and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.
• The Crimson Tide are No. 3 in the SEC in team batting average with a .308 cumulative mark … the Alabama pitching staff is No. 10 in the league with a 5.58 staff ERA.
• Infielder Gage Miller is hitting .383 this season with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 48 RBI … infielder Justin Lebron is batting .343 with six doubles, 11 homers, and 33 RBI … outfielder/infielder TJ McCants, a transfer from Ole Miss, has 13 homers and 46 RBI for the Crimson Tide.

Other LSU News:

LSU In Contact With Coveted UL-Monroe Defensive Tackle Adin Huntington

Brian Kelly: "We're Not in the Market of Buying Players" After LSU's Portal Struggles

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy

ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 