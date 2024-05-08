LSU Football In Contact With Coveted Defensive Tackle Transfer Adin Huntington

New: #LSU is in contact with UL-Monroe transfer Adin Huntington.



The prized DT has heard from several of the top programs in America, including LSU.



The 2023 Numbers:

63 total tackles

16 TFLs

8.5 sacks



LSU remains active in the DT market with Huntington a coveted target. pic.twitter.com/2KcYwqL0bQ