LSU Football In Contact With Coveted Defensive Tackle Transfer Adin Huntington
The LSU football staff is in search of defensive line depth via the NCAA Transfer Portal, and after missing out on a few coveted targets, there is a new name emerging for Brian Kelly's program.
The Bayou Bengals are actively recruiting UL-Monroe defensive tackle Adin Huntington as he searches for a new home after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last month, sources confirm to LSU Country.
Huntington, an All-Sun Belt selection during his lone year in Monroe, has become one of the top available defensive linemen remaining in the free agent market with several programs pursuing his services.
Now, LSU is also in the mix as they evaluate transfer targets while recreating their Big Board.
It's clear that the Tigers are in need of defensive tackle depth and Kelly's staff hasn't shied away from that after bringing in a trio of top players in the portal.
LSU hosted Damonic Williams, Simeon Barrow and Philip Blidi just weeks ago before all three revealed their decisions to take their talents elsewhere.
For LSU, Huntington will certainly be a top priority over the next few weeks as he locks in on making a decision. He's been mum on social media about the programs in his ear, but with the defensive tackle market scorching hot, schools have been pursuing.
He totaled 63 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles to go with 28 solo tackles during the 2023 season with the Warhawks.
Prior to his time with UL-Monroe, Huntington spent three seasons at Kent State before making the move to Louisiana.
Now, the Tigers will continue their push for his services.
Here's a look into the current state of the LSU defensive tackle room and a few options remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal:
The Veterans: Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee
Guillory and Lee handled a majority of LSU's first team reps during spring camp over the last two months where Guillory has been pencilled in as a starter. The fifth-year senior returned to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to take control of this position group and has done so this offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder looked the part during camp and quickly became a vocal leader for this defense. He took first team reps throughout camp and didn't skip a beat while in position to replace snaps taken by both Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith.
When it comes to Lee, the second-year Tiger was lined up next to Guillory for most of camp. The Florida transfer will be in line to take key snaps this offseason with a lack of depth with this position group. At 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, he's lightened up a bit and looked more mobile during spring camp.
It was a battle throughout spring ball for Lee. He was splitting reps with offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole for first team duties and must have a strong offseason in order take impactful snaps this fall.
The Youngsters: De'Myrion Johnson, Shone Washington, Preston Hickey and Ahmad Breaux
Johnson... The true freshman arrived in Baton Rouge this offseason and was thrust into key snaps due to the Tigers' lack of depth. A player who will need time to season his game, Johnson is a defensive tackle who will likely redshirt in Year 1 with the program while he gets acclimated to the college game. Long term, look for the youngster to take strides in the right direction.
Washington... A JUCO transfer, Washington made his way to Death Valley with high hopes. After being previously committed to LSU out of high school, he opted to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs for his freshman campaign before going the JUCO route. Once again on the recruiting scene, Washington became a coveted target for Power Five programs with LSU landing his signature. It'll be intriguing to see the snaps he takes this fall in Death Valley given he may need time to reach that next level.
Hickey... The walk-on took second team snaps during spring camp and was an impressive rotational player for the Tigers when they needed him. Now, with LSU looking to add reinforcements via the NCAA Transfer Portal, we'll monitor where Hickey falls on the depth chart.
Breaux... Early-enrollee Ahmad Breaux has switched positions. After arriving in Baton Rouge as a defensive end, Breaux recently moved to the interior defensive line given the depth issues the program currently has. The freshman currently stands at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, but will certainly need to put on significant size to make an impact sooner rather than later. Nonetheless, he'll be an intriguing prospect for LSU long term.
The Signee: Dominick McKinley
The five-star freshman will arrive in Death Valley this summer where he will immediately be thrusted into a key role for LSU. Defensive line coach Bo Davis landed a commitment from his guy earlier this year and never looked back after McKinley officially put pen to paper in February. Now, the five-star signee will have all eyes on him this offseason leading into the season opener against USC given he'll be a player who must take snaps.
The Transfer Addition: Gio Paez
The Wisconsin transfer will make his way down South this summer where he will be a key rotational piece for the Tigers during the 2024 season.
Paez is from Los Angeles, California and redshirted his first season with the Badgers. In year two, he played in just one game, but it counted as the COVID season in 2020. Over the last three seasons, he’s played 32 games and logged 36 tackles.
A few of the top transfers remaining, according to On3 Sports:
- Adin Huntington: UL-Monroe (6'0, 260 pounds)
- Anthony Dunn Jr: Florida Atlantic (6'4, 250 pounds)
- CJ West: Kent State (6'2, 305 pounds)
- Andrew Depaepe: Michigan State (6'4, 230 pounds)
- Terrell Allen: Tennessee State (6'0, 235 pounds)
- Khurtis Perry: Alabama (6'2, 267 pounds)
- Thomas Gore: Miami (6'0, 280 pounds)
- Johnny Bowens: Oregon (6'2, 250 pounds)
- Decarius Hawthorne: Florida Atlantic (6'2 260 pounds)
