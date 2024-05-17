The LSU Wide Receiver Big Board: Tigers Battling For Several Prized 2025 Wideouts
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain on the hunt for several wide receivers in the 2025 cycle, and after losing a commitment from Dakorien Moore on Thursday, their push is set to ramp up even more.
Moore, the No. 1 wideout in America, announced he would back off of his pledge to the Tigers and reopen his recruiting process.
Now, it's full steam ahead where the top receiver will likely choose between Texas, Oregon and Ohio State with the Longhorns appearing to be the early frontrunners.
When it comes to LSU, the Tigers have been in pursuit of several prized wideouts on the market, including the No. 2 receiver in the country, Kaliq Lockett.
Cortez Hankton has proven his status as a recruiting guru in the wide receiver market and will turn up the heat even more on his current 2025 Big Board.
Here we dove into five targets to keep tabs on this summer with official visits set to be in full swing:
The Commitment: TaRon "ManChild" Francis
LSU holds a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana in Edna Karr superstar TaRon Francis. The New Orleans native has remained loyal to his pledge to the purple and gold with intentions of being the next great receiver out of The Boot.
We've seen Edna Karr High School produce elite-level athletes for years, and for Francis, he has the chance to be next in line.
Francis has continued taking strides in the right direction during his high school career; elevating his status to a Top 10 player in the Bayou State.
Now, he's locked in with the Tigers as the only wideout commitment in the 2025 class to this point, but expect Francis to be joined by a few other electrifying receivers.
The Louisiana Targets: Philip Wright and Zay Martin
Philip Wright: No. 9 Overall Prospect in The Boot
Wright is fresh off of a huge junior campaign where he burst on the scene for an impressive Destrehan program. After becoming a household name, it didn't take long for Hankton and LSU to dish out an offer.
With an offer list consisting of Michigan, Baylor and Georgia, among several others, Wright will have his pick of where he wants to play his college ball.
The Tigers will have their work cut out for them for one of the Bayou State's top talents, but the coaching staff already has begun a full court press for his services.
Zay Martin: Emerging Superstar in Louisiana
Baton Rouge native Zay Martin has burst on the scene in a big way this spring. After competing in the Overtime 7v7 League alongside Bryce Underwood and Co. in Orlando, his recruitment process ramped up with several programs in his ear.
Martin had the chance to prove he can hang with the top players in America, and with Underwood slinging him the ball, it was clear the two clicked on all cylinders.
As of right now, Martin doesn't hold an offer from LSU, but expect that to change rather soon. He's a late bloomer who has all the intangibles of breaking out in his senior campaign with University Lab in Baton Rouge.
He plays his high school ball alongside LSU commit Keylan Moses, the top-ranked linebacker in Louisiana, with the two continuing to show appreciation to each other on socials media.
The Crowned Jewels: Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
Lockett has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 cycle with the Tigers putting a full-court press on the Texas native.
He's visited The Boot on several occasions and will be back in town on May 31 to begin his official visit.
All signs point to a battle between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M for his services down the stretch, but the Tigers are doing their due diligence in this one.
Lockett is currently playing on Team Fleaux, a 7v7 team featuring Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry, Zay Martin, Keylan Moses and several other LSU commitments/targets.
The Tigers are ramping up their push for one of the nation's best as they put the coveted wideout atop their 2025 Big Board.
Jaime Ffrench: No. 5 Wide Receiver in America
Ffrench has become one of the top options in the 2025 cycle after a monster junior campaign in the Sunshine State. He's been wined and dined by the top programs in the country with LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Miami in his ear consistently.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the Tigers getting a crack at Ffrench on May 31 where he will begin his trip alongside Lockett.
The superstar wideouts will be in Baton Rouge at the same time for officials where five-star defensive back DJ Pickett will also make his way down South.
Look for Hankton and Co. to continue ramping up their push for both out-of-state targets leading into the official visit. It'll be a big summer for both as they navigate a busy visit schedule, but LSU will certainly roll out the red carpet.
The Honorable Mention: CJ Wiley
Wiley has become a top priority for this program when it comes to out of state prospects. It's clear the Tigers have been pursuing in-state wideouts for years, but when it comes to the other prospects, the three that come to mind are Lockett, Ffrench and Wiley.
The Georgia native will have Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in his ear religiously, but LSU will look to make a statement here. Look for the Tigers to make a move here and get him in town for a visit sooner rather than later.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has heard from the top programs in America with LSU getting in on the action as well.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's 2025 Wide Receiver Big Board with official visits set to kickoff in the coming weeks.
