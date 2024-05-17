How to Watch: LSU Baseball Takes on Ole Miss in Game 2, Game Time Moved Up
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday afternoon with a chance to capture the series with a win in game two.
Gage Jump fired 6.0 innings on Thursday night on his way to propelling the Bayou Bengals to a 5-1 Game 1 victory.
Now, it's full steam ahead to Game 2 of the series with Johnson and Co. looking to keep their hot streak alive.
Originally slated for Friday evening, the game time for the second game of the final SEC series of the season has been moved up to 12 p.m. CT with inclement weather expected in the Baton Rouge area.
Here's all the information for Game 2:
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 17 @ 12 p.m. CT due to forecast (SEC Network +)
• Saturday, May 18 @ 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; all three games will be streamed on SEC Network +
RANKINGS
LSU – No. 35 NCAA RPI
UM – No. 24 NCAA RPI
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Gage Jump (4-1, 3.86 ERA, 60.2 IP, 17 BB, 74 SO)
UM – Jr. RH Riley Maddox (3-6, 5.68 ERA, 58.2 IP, 22 BB, 42 SO)
Game 2
LSU – Jr. RH Luke Holman (7-3, 2.74 ERA, 72.1 IP, 30 BB, 100 SO)
UM – So. LH Liam Doyle (3-2, 5.29 ERA, 49.1 IP, 20 BB, 77 SO)
Game 3
LSU – TBA
UM – Jr. RH Mason Nichols (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 36.0 IP, 18 BB, 41 SO)
LSU SERIES RECORD VS. OLE MISS
• LSU leads Ole Miss, 182-159, in a series that began in 1906 … LSU has captured eight of the past 12 regular-season series with Ole Miss, including a three-game sweep of the Rebels last season (April 21-23) in Oxford … Ole Miss swept LSU the last time the teams met in Baton Rouge in 2022 … Ole Miss lost 19 consecutive SEC series in Baton Rouge from 1983-2017; however, the Rebels have won their last two series in Alex Box Stadium – a 2-1 series victory in 2019 and the three-game sweep in 2022.
QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON
“There’s a lot at stake; playing important baseball the last weekend of the season is a good thing. In spite of the difficulty this season, these games matter. We’re looking forward to giving our best effort at home against a team that’s in a very similar situation. I can validate that this is really important to our players, and I think the effort that they’ve given has reflected that.”
ABOUT THE TIGERS
• The Tigers have won three of their last four SEC series and 11 of their past 16 games overall … LSU currently is No. 35 in the official NCAA RPI rankings.
• LSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team ERA (4.45), and the Tigers have recorded the second-highest total of strikeouts in the league with 583 Ks in 458.2 innings pitched … LSU is No. 8 in the league in team batting average (.282), and the Tigers’ total of 91 home runs is fifth-best in the conference.
• Right-hander Luke Holman worked 5.2 innings Saturday to earn his seventh win over the season, as the Tigers posted a 6-3 victory over Alabama in Sewell-Thomas Stadium … Holman, who pitched at Alabama for two seasons (2022-23) before transferring to LSU last summer, limited the Crimson Tide to two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and two strikeouts … Holman is 7-3 this season with a 2.74 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 72.1 innings … he is limiting opponents to a .176 cumulative batting average.
• LSU third baseman Tommy White hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Alabama series with three doubles, one homer and five RBI … first baseman Jared Jones was 4-for-10 in the series with two doubles, one homer and two RBI … second baseman Steven Milam was 4-for-11 in the series with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored … Milam hit .385 (5-for-13) for the entire four-game week with one double, one homer, two RBI and three runs scored … centerfielder Paxton Kling batted .375 (3-for-8) in four games last week with one RBI, one run, a sacrifice bunt, two walks, three hit-by-pitches and a .615 on-base percentage.
• Sophomore right-hander Gavin Guidry earned a win and a save for the Tigers last week … he was the winning pitcher on Tuesday versus Northwestern State, working a career-long 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit with no walks and a career-high seven strikeouts … Guidry picked up a save on Saturday at Alabama, pitching the final 2.0 innings and allowing no runs on no hits with one walk and one strikeout … for the week, Guidry worked 6.0 scoreless innings over two appearances with one hit, one walk and eight strikeouts.
• Relievers Justin Loer and Fidel Ulloa pitched effectively on Sunday at Alabama … Loer, a junior left-hander, pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and no walks with one strikeout … Ulloa, a junior right-hander, also worked 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout.
ABOUT THE REBELS
• Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who is in his 24th season with the Rebels, is a former LSU catcher (1988-89) and assistant coach (1993-97), and he helped lead the Tigers to College World Series titles in 1993, 1996 and 1997.
• Ole Miss is No. 13 in the SEC in team batting average (.261), and the Rebels have collected 82 doubles, six triples, 73 homers and 50 steals in 58 attempts … the Ole Miss pitching staff is No. 13 in the SEC with a 5.91 ERA, and the Rebels have posted 509 strikeouts in 447.2 innings.
• Infielder Andrew Fischer leads Ole Miss in homers (20) and RBI (57) … infielder Ethan Lege is hitting a team-high .323 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI … INF/OF Jackson Ross has 10 doubles, 10 homers and 49 RBI for the Rebels.
