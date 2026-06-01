LSU Baseball's Way Too Early Roster Projections For 2027

LSU baseball's season ended on May 20, the earliest conclusion for the Tigers since 2012.

No postseason baseball means that LSU has to work towards its next roster. With massive draft questions looming over the program and shortcomings from many veteran transfers in 2026, LSU may look a lot different in 2027.

Some answers can prove to be big breaks for the Tigers' 2027 championship hopes, but here's what LSU's roster looks like before transfer and draft decisions are made.

The Infield

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers infielder Steven Milam (4) tries to complete a double play against Southeastern Louisiana Lions infielder Peyton Woods (23) at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU's infield is in a limbo state right now. It's up to draft decisions and who Jay Johnson wants to bring in from the portal.

The one answer LSU has is John Pearson at third base.

Pearson appeared in 40 games as a sophomore in 2026, starting 34 of them. He posted a .254 batting average and an OPS of .851 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs. His .864 fielding percentage leaves something to be desired, but a season full of experience at the hot corner will help him in 2027, with a chance to take a step up defensively as Tommy White did in 2024.

On the other side of the diamond, LSU will be looking for a first baseman.

Mason Braun, who will be a sophomore in 2027, could be a candidate for the spot, as he spent time there this season. But that's unlikely, as Johnson would shift him into the outfield often, especially as the season came to a close.

LSU will likely bring in a transfer for this position, but there is an incoming freshman who could make an impact at first base: Will Adams.

Adams is one of the top-10 first basemen in the class and is currently sitting at No. 132 in Perfect Game's 2026 MLB Draft rankings, so LSU will have to do some work to land him in Baton Rouge. But as a left-handed hitter with big power, he's a prototypical LSU first baseman.

Second base has a returning player, freshman Jack Ruckert, who is capable of taking that starting spot over for the season. Johnson will likely bring in some veteran help and depth from the portal, but it'll still be Ruckert's position battle to lose.

Ruckert took over later in the season after some injuries and disappointing play sidelined Seth Dardar and Brayden Simpson. Ruckert definitely had some growing pains and rookie mistakes, but the sky is the limit for the hometown freshman.

But the biggest question remains at shortstop. Is Steven Milam coming back for his final season of eligibility, or is he off to the MLB Draft?

If he is, LSU needs a shortstop from the portal. It has to be someone proven, strong and ready for Day 1 action.

But that's only if Milam departs from LSU.

After his junior season, he sits as the No. 233 player in Perfect Game's draft ranking, good for an eighth-round pick. But Milam's ceiling is much higher than the eighth round. His defense is first-round caliber, as he's one of the best defensive shortstops in the country.

But the offense leaves questions for the next level.

Milam's senior season in Baton Rouge would help move him up higher on draft boards and give LSU some much-needed stability in the infield in the process.

The Outfield

Jake Brown 7, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sunday, May 11, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a world where LSU needs three new outfielders, and one where it needs none.

To start, Derek Curiel, LSU's star center fielder, is projected to be a first-round pick in the MLB Draft. He's said he's open to returning, and if he does, that would be huge for LSU. But that chance is slim. LSU needs to prepare for a season without him.

A player with a chance to return that isn't so slim is right fielder Jake Brown.

Brown was LSU's starting right fielder for the majority of 2026 until a broken hamate bone sidelined him for the last few weeks. He had taken a clear step forward, exceeding his home run total from 120 games in his first two seasons in just 42 games.

For Brown, a chance to be a two-time national champion and complete a full season at LSU healthy could turn his second-round selection into a first-round call.

On the other corner of the infield, LSU will need to replace Chris Stanfield. His eligibility is up after this season, but his likely replacement is already in-house in Baton Rouge.

It will likelt be filled by freshmen, either Mason Braun or William Patrick.

The deciding factor will be Curiel's decision.

If Curiel is gone, it's likely to be Braun in left and Patrick in center - or Jake Brown roaming the middle.

The order is irrelevant at this point in the year, but the players are important. With SEC reps in the outfield - and impressive plays all the while - the Tigers' 2027 outfielders are already in the clubhouse.

The Battery

Cade Arrambide 0, LSU Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU will be steady in its weekend rotation and behind the plate.

With Casan Evans, Cooper Moore and William Schmidt all returning - barring any surprising transfer announcements - LSU's starting rotation will be copy and paste from the beginning of the season.

It all went awry with injuries in 2026, but after a long offseason of recovery and growth, the trio will look to be the top weekend rotation in college baseball in 2027.

They'll also have familiar faces behind the plate to help call and execute a season of high-level pitching.

Catchers Cade Arrambide and Omar Serna Jr. will both be back in 2027 - also barring shocking transfer announcements.

Both were offensive weapons who rotated playing time a lot, with Arrambide taking a huge step up as a sophomore and Serna dominating as a freshman. But behind the plate, some struggles arose.

LSU had the highest wild-pitch count in the country, which isn't entirely on the catchers; it's a concerning stat that falls on the battery as a whole. With a whole season of action behind the plate, LSU will get to have continuity at the catcher position with Arrambide and Serna behind the dish and at the plate.

LSU's bullpen has numerous draft decisions in it, and two players who are already in the transfer portal.

But the highest-leverage question will be if Gavin Guidry decides to return to LSU for his fourth season of eligibility.

LSU will have some incoming freshmen sneak through the draft and come to college, as well as transfer portal additions that could shake things up and compete for spots, but Johnson has already said his approach will focus more on the players already on his roster than transfers.

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