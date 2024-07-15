LSU Baseball Star 3B Tommy White Selected No. 40 Overall by the Oakland Athletics
LSU third baseman Tommy White has been selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft after a dominant three-year collegiate career.
The slugger began his college career at North Carolina State where he set a new NCAA freshman home run record after smashing 27 home runs in year one with the Wolfpack.
White finished the year with a dominant averages of .362/.425/.757 on his way to Freshman of the Year honors from the ACC and Baseball America.
After one season with North Carolina State, White made the decision to depart the Wolfpack and take his talents to Baton Rouge for his final two seasons of college ball.
Once with LSU, he carried his momentum from his freshman campaign into his first season with Jay Johnson and the Tigers.
White was a key contributor in the middle of the electric LSU lineup headlined by Dylan Crews at the plate and Paul Skenes on the bump.
He put up a stellar line of .377/.435/.729 with 24 home runs including one of the most iconic homers in College World Series history to send LSU to the finals.
In his third season of college baseball in 2024, White slashed averages of .330/.401/.638 on his way to an impressive offensive season.
Known for his sheer power at the plate, White brings dominant stuff with the bat in his hand and experience.
He was a projected first round pick in most MLB Mock Drafts before ultimately sliding to the second round on Sunday night.
The 2024 Accolades:
• Increased his career home runs total to 75, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.
• Batted a team-high .330 in 2024 (92-for-279) with 12 doubles, one triple 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs.
• Finished No. 5 in the SEC in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 9 in RBI.
• Named to the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and the Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists List.
• Voted to the SEC All-Tournament team after hitting .304 (7-for-23) with one double, one homer, six RBI and four runs … hit a grand slam in SEC Tournament win over Kentucky on May 23, the fourth grand slam of his LSU career and his second grand slam in five days.
• Hit .615 (8-for-13) vs. Ole Miss (May 16-18) with two doubles, his first career triple, three homers – including the third grand slam of his LSU career – seven RBI and five runs scored.
• Batted .385 (5-for-13) in Alabama series (May 10-12) with three doubles, one homer, five RBI and one run scored• Collected a season-high five RBI vs. Grambling State (April 30) with one double, one homer and three runs scored.
• 4-for-5 vs. Nicholls (April 23) with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored.
• Homered once in four straight games this season (March 15-19), including all three games of the series at Mississippi State.
White’s LSU Career Highs
- At-Bats: 7 vs. Florida (6/26/23 – College World Series)
- Hits: 4 six times; most recently vs. Nicholls (4/23/24)
- Runs Scored: 3 – 10 times; most recently vs. Grambling State (4/30/24)
- Doubles: 2 four times; most recently vs. Ole Miss (5/17/24)
- Triples: 1 vs. Ole Miss (5/17/24)
- Home Runs: 2 seven times; most recently vs. Ole Miss (5/18/24)
- RBI: 7 vs. Arkansas (3/25/23)
Now, the LSU star is headed to Oakland to begin his professional journey after one of the most dominant careers at the plate in college baseball history.
Other LSU News:
No. 1 Pitcher in America, LSU Signee William Schmidt Bypassing 2024 MLB Draft
LSU Baseball Lands First-Round Talent via NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU Football Trending for Pair of Prized Defensive Backs
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.