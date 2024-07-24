LSU Baseball Tabbed No. 1 Team in Way-Too-Early 2025 Rankings
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff have retooled the roster this offseason after bringing in double-digit newcomers.
With several headliners, including the No. 1 rated right-handed pitcher in the 2024 recruiting class, the Tigers are loaded ahead of the 2025 season.
Now, the "Way-Too-Early" rankings are beginning to be released with LSU sitting atop the predictions.
Baseball America released its rankings on Wednesday with the Tigers coming in at No. 1 after reeling in key pieces this offseason to bolster the roster.
The full rankings can be found here: Baseball America's Way Too Early 2025 Rankings
Here's what Baseball America had to say of the Tigers, their offseason and what to expect in 2025:
“The Tigers this spring had to really hustle down the stretch to secure an NCAA Tournament berth, but by the time the season ended, they were playing just about as well as anyone. Coach Jay Johnson took some lessons from that experience and has relentlessly hit the recruiting trail this summer, landing an exceptional haul of both traditional recruits and transfers.
LSU has a lot to replace. All-American slugger Tommy White is gone, as is the 1-2 punch in the rotation of Gage Jump and Luke Holman, plus relief ace Griffin Herring. The Tigers return six players from their starting lineup at the end of the season, including shortstop Michael Braswell, first baseman Jared Jones and Freshman All-American Steven Milam. Righthander Chase Shores, a projected first-round pick, should be healthy after missing 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. The Tigers also landed elite portal commitments from second baseman Daniel Dickinson (Utah Valley) and right-hander Anthony Eyanson—who both played for Team USA—and a slew of others, including outfielder Chris Stanfield (Auburn) and right-hander Zac Cowan (Wofford). William Schmidt, the top prep right-hander in the draft class, opted to come to school, giving LSU the highest ranked pitcher to make it to campus since Jack Leiter.
LSU has as much pure talent as anyone. Now it will be up to Johnson to manage that roster, and he’s proven to be very adept at that part of the job over the last two years.”
Johnson and Co. have done damage in the Transfer Portal after adding several pitchers to the mix this offseason.
The Transfer Portal moves are certainly of note, but after adding William Schmidt, the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, LSU is loaded.
Schmidt was rated as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher out of high school where he bypassed the 2024 MLB Draft. He was a projected first round pick in July.
What does the new-look pitching staff look like in Baton Rouge?
A look into why the Tigers are so highly-ranked and what's in store on the mound in 2025:
The 2024 Signees: William Schmidt and Cooper Williams
William Schmidt: No. 1 RHP in America
The No. 1 righty in the 2024 high school class, Schmidt was a projected first round draft selection on Sunday night.
He was rated as the No. 5 overall prospect and the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana. A Baton Rouge native, Schmidt will now suit up for the hometown purple and gold.
He's fresh off of a state championship with the Catholic High Bears that came in as the No. 1 baseball program in the country, according to MaxPreps.
The buzz over the last few weeks was that Schmidt would skip out on college and begin his professional career right out of high school. Instead, the prized prospect will fulfill his LSU commitment and stay home.
Schmidt is the highest ranked recruit to ever make it to LSU's campus.
Cooper Williams: No. 12 LHP in America (No. 73 Overall)
The 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, and long-time Aggies pledge, adds to a star-studded 2025 roster with Johnson and Co. attaining an impressive pitching arsenal for next season.
Williams wrote via social media: “After lots of prayers and discussion amongst my family as well as people close to me I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and spend the next 3 years at LSU. Eager to move forward in this next chapter of my life in Baton Rouge, Let’s Geaux!”
He' s rated as the No. 73 overall player in the 2024 cycle and the No. 12 left-handed pitcher in America.
With the recent changes in College Station, Williams re-evaluated his options and will now head to Baton Rouge for the next three years.
According to Perfect Game, Williams is a "young bodied southpaw with tons of projection. Up to 93 mpg at PG national with a big slider and change up. Starter profile.”
Williams joins a revamped pitching staff with several impressive faces set to make their way to Baton Rouge.
It'll be a retooled roster in Baton Rouge next season with a brand new pitching rotation.
The Transfer Portal Haul:
RHP Anthony Eyanson: UC-San Diego
Eyanson served as the Tritons' Friday night starter in 2024 and ended the season with 82.0 innings pitched while tallying 85 strikeouts and a 3.07 ERA. He went 6-2 on the year in 14 appearances.
RHP Connor Benge: Dallas Baptist
Benge has topped out around the 97-98mph mark and gives pitching coach Nate Yeskie a piece to work this offseason. In 2024, He ended the season with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts on the year in 33.0 innings of work.
RHP Jacob Mayers: Nicholls State
In 2024, Mayers logged a 4.58 ERA with 106 strikeouts on the season, but his room for improvement will come in the walk category after walking a whopping 76 batters. The command issues raise concerns, but when in a groove, Mayers is a dominant pitcher on the mound. He held his opponent batting averages to .170 over the course of his first two seasons with Nicholls State while adding impressive velocity.
RHP Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
RHP Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
RHP Deven Sheerin: Mount St. Mary's
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
