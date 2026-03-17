LSU Baseball vs. Grambling State Tigers Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will square off against an in-state opponent on Tuesday night with the Grambling State Tigers heading to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Fied.

After a rollercoaster non-conference slate, the Tigers rolled into SEC play with a series loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores after dropping back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in Nashville.

Now, it's about getting the ship steered in the right direction with a golden opportunity being presented on Tuesday against Grambling State.

“I think you have to invest in a way that a loss like this is going to hurt really bad when something like that happens,” Johnson said on Friday after Game 1. “I was proud of our team for the way we fought back in the game after falling behind, and I think we’re a much better team now than we were at the beginning of this week.

“It was a unbelievable effort tonight by our offense and our position players. We were down 10-4, and they came back to give us a two-run lead in the ninth.”

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday night's non-conference matchup with the LSU Tigers returning to action in Baton Rouge.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Preview: Grambling State Tigers (5-13) at LSU Fighting Tigers (14-7)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Scouting Grambling State:

• Grambling is 5-13 this season, and the Tigers won two of three games at Alabama State last weekend … Grambling is making its second trip to Alex Box Stadium this season; the Tigers played three neutral-sites games at Alex Box Stadium on February 27-March 1 and suffered losses to Northeastern (twice) and Dartmouth.

• Grambling is hitting .286 as a team this season with 22 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 17 steals in 23 attempts … infielder Hasani Johnson is batting a team-high .368, outfielder Cameron Hill is hitting .324 with three doubles, three homers and 15 RBI, and catcher Julio VasQuez is batting .319 with two doubles, five homers and 18 RBI.

• The Grambling pitching staff has a 9.19 cumulative ERA with 154 strikeouts in 144.0 innings while allowing a .293 opponent batting average and 20 home runs.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: